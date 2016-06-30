NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - The US high-grade market roared back to life this week with big deals from Molson Coors and Oracle that got a warm welcome from investors clamoring for paper after a bit of a drought.

Investors piled US$31bn of orders into Tuesday's US$5.3bn offering from Molson Coors, the first deal in the US primary market after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The trade ended what had been a week-long hiatus and did so with a bang, as the brewer was able to price some of the bonds through its curve - and then see them tighten in secondary.

Software giant Oracle jumped in the following day, pricing a US$14bn mega-deal in a session that saw more than US$20bn of deals in all, helping soothe worries about a Brexit contagion.

In fact, borrowers locked in some of the lowest levels in months thanks to a sharp drop in underlying Treasury yields and a less than commensurate widening in corporate spreads.

And that should mean issuance will keep rolling next week after syndicate desks return from the US July 4 holiday.

"Overall, issuers are paying lower coupons by and large than they were before the Brexit vote," a syndicate banker on the Oracle deal told IFR.

Molson pulled in pricing by 30bp-45bp across all four tranches, offering negative 10bp to flat concessions.

Oracle's deal, its biggest ever, also came very cheap.

The Oracle 10-year priced with a coupon of 2.65% - 30bp lower than the 2.95% it paid on 10-year debt that priced just over a year ago.

The 30-year came with a coupon of 4%, also below the 4.125% it paid on a similarly dated deal last year.

"[Oracle's strategy] was to focus on the coupons," said the syndicate banker.

"It's the lowest has ever printed."

MORE PLEASE

In part because of the negative yields on offer elsewhere - especially in Europe and Japan - the US high-grade market appears to be the buyside's current destination of choice.

And the strong levels of demand are helping provide a cushion for spreads, which immediately blew out 10bp in the wake of the Brexit vote to T+164bp.

By Wednesday they had narrowed back in to T+162bp, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data, even after the week's US$31.4bn supply.

That should also help spur new volume, which syndicate desks say will be some US$85bn-$95bn in July.

The primary also looks to get a boost from what have been consistently strong technicals.

US high-grade funds saw a net outflow of nearly US$639m for the week ended June 29, according to Lipper data, but that was the first time cash has left the asset class since early March.

And more foreign buyers are expected in the market after the Brexit vote. Bank of America Merrill Lynch credit strategists said Wednesday was the most active day of foreign buying in June.

"There's no question there was strong demand from outside the US before," one investor said.

"But since Brexit, investors buying in regions are looking wherever they can find yield. US dollar credit is definitely one place to find it."

TICKING CLOCK

The Brexit vote seems to have eradicated worries about a Fed rate hike, with Fed fund futures now pricing in zero chance of a hike this year and just one rate hike in 2017.

But issuers sill have some urgency about bringing new deals sooner than later, not least because of the potential volatility as the US presidential election in November draws near.

A second syndicate banker said he expected July to be volume heavy "because there will be a volatile second half of the year with the election and the Fed".

And the typical August slowdown may not take place either, said the investor.

"This year may be different than prior years because the first [presidential election] debates start in September," the investor said.

"This fall we'll be talking about nothing but the election unless someone pulls ahead in the polls." (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)