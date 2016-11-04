NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - Volatility surrounding the US election is causing investors to take some chips off the table, dampening appetite for new issues despite another strong year for US corporate bonds.

Spreads have widened over the past two weeks amid anxiety about a Donald Trump victory in Tuesday's presidential vote, as the market has long been expecting him to lose.

"Two/three weeks ago people thought the election was over and Hillary Clinton was going to win," said Pepper Whitbeck, head of US high yield at AXA Investment Management.

"Now the market is still pricing in Clinton winning, but is less certain about that."

The buyside's cautious stance has reverberated through the new issue market, where one junk-rated borrower pulled the plug on a planned bond sale while the high-grade primary got off to a slow start in November.

Investors pulled billions of dollars out of US corporate bond funds in the week ended November 2, according to Lipper data, with US$2.495bn leaving investment-grade funds and a whopping US$4.116bn pulled from high-yield funds - the third-largest outflow for that asset class since records began.

After the second-busiest October on record, which saw more than US$100bn in high-grade bond supply, November has started slowly with the election looming.

"If you have not come at this point during the record-breaking October and September, then you're going to have to wait the election volatility out," one syndicate banker told IFR.

He expects high-grade supply to decline to US$5bn during election week.

Renewed worries about oil prices - with US crude dropping nearly 10% this week - have also given investors reason for pause, particularly in the high-yield market, which was rattled earlier in the year by the rout in crude.

Spreads across junk-rated US corporate bonds widened by 55bp between October 25 and November 3, compared to just 6bp for investment-grade credits, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Construction company Tutor Perini on Wednesday became the first victim of the turn in sentiment, deciding to postpone a US$500m junk-bond sale due to "adverse market conditions".

The company began marketing the eight-year non-call three note on October 24 with an initial whisper of low 6%s. But even after extensive changes to the covenants, and a widening of price talk to 7%-7.25%, demand proved elusive.

By Wednesday, investors were asking to be paid north of 7.5%, one of them told IFR, which led the company to pull the deal.

Janitorial services company ServiceMaster and Casino operator Jack Ohio - which priced deals this week - struggled to tighten pricing and eventually had to accept yields respectively in the middle and at the wide end of price talk.

"The push-back is not a big surprise," said the investor, who declined to participate in the Tutor Perini deal. "We are finally seeing some recognition of the uncertainty caused by the US election." (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by Hillary Flynn and Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Paul Kilby)