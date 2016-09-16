(Refiling for wider distribution)
By Philip Scipio and Shankar Ramakrishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - Bayer will be hoping that its
US$66bn purchase of Monsanto won't succumb to the same failure
that has tripped up many other mergers and acquisitions this
year, as regulators across the globe increase the scrutiny of
deals.
The value of broken M&A transactions has spiked to US$682bn
so far this year and is on track to break the record set in 2007
when deals valued at US$923bn fell apart, according to Thomson
Reuters.
The number of deals that have collapsed this year stands at
708 through to September 15, outpacing each of the last five
years and rivalling the period between 2008 and 2010 when
financing markets seized up.
Bernstein Research analysts put the likelihood of the Bayer
deal clearing regulatory hurdles at only 50%. Others are even
less optimistic as US legislators set up a hearing to dissect
the deal. Banks fear the hearings are designed to send a message
to regulators to block the transaction.
"The increased politicization of M&A activity - and the fact
that this activity has become a hot topic in Congress and
campaign trails in more recent times - has to seep into minds of
regulators while they look at these transactions," said the head
of M&A at a European bank.
UNDETERRED
Still, as the proposed Bayer-Monsanto tie-up makes clear,
fear of rejection and the high number of failed deals is not
stopping companies from pushing ahead with such controversial
transactions.
If anything the reverse may be true, according to bankers
involved in many of the transactions that have been snuffed out
this year. In markets that are quickly consolidating, companies
worry about being left behind.
"People realize that if they don't do a deal they could be
in a bad position in a consolidating industry," said a global
head of M&A at a second European bank. "You have to have the
best competitive position or you won't have growth going
forward. There is a fear of not taking strategic action - that
has been the change over the last 18 months."
Bankers have a reputation for pushing transactions at any
cost - a well deserved one, according to one US M&A banker.
"Even if a deal has virtually no chance of succeeding, an
M&A banker will not tell a client it is a waste of time," he
said. "That's not the role of an M&A banker. We are increasingly
hesitant to give advice on legal matters."
But more recently it has been companies themselves driving
the transactions that have drawn the attention of regulators -
so say bankers, at least. The corporates' own lawyers have given
the green light on transactions that markets bet against.
Among the biggest deals to fall apart this year were: Office
Depot-Staples, Baker Hughes-Halliburton, Allergan-Pfizer, and
Norfolk Southern-Canadian Pacific Railways. Many of the deals
drew objections from the Department of Justice and US Treasury.
FINANCING
Bankers are also advising clients to lock in financing and
frequently that means quickly converting bridge loans to bonds.
That's complicated for deals that the market perceives as at
risk of not closing. But there has been no shortage of investors
willing to take their chances.
Pre-funding M&A deals through the red-hot US dollar bond
markets has made sense from the standpoints of both issuer and
investor.
Indeed, investors have been drawn to the large issuance
sizes of bonds used to back the mega-acquisitions of the past
few years. Large deal sizes made bonds more liquid and they
offered better yields.
Now, though, some investors are beginning to grow weary.
"The investor base is much more sensitive to acquisitions
being postponed or shut down," said Tim Doubek, a senior
portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle. "In any sector where
you have a limited number of players, people should be more
worried about deals not going through."
If bond prices rise, investors risk losing if the deal
doesn't go through and the bonds are bought back at 101, he
said.
For many companies, on the other hand, the cost of issuing
bonds in a low rate environment - even if they have to buy them
back if an M&A transaction collapses - is not prohibitive enough
to not take financing risk off the table by pre-funding deals.
"Companies are not going to stop prefunding transactions. It
eliminates a key financing risk even after the cost of redeeming
bonds if the acquisition fails," said the head of M&A at the
first European bank.
"The redemption cost in the context of a busted deal is
viewed as relatively low-cost insurance even for a buyer with
regulatory risk," he said. "It is not a lot of money if you are
talking about a US$100m cost in a US$10bn financing for
redeeming bonds."
SMALL PRICE
An M&A attorney who has advised on some of the largest
transaction to fail this year agreed that the upside of locking
in finances outweighs the downside of a buyback.
"It is a disaster if you need a lot of money to buy a
company and you can't get it," he said. "The exposure on these
deals if you are required to close but can't because you don't
have the money is in the billions. That risk probably outweighs
negative arbitrage, prepayment penalty and everything else."
But fees for calling back bonds on top of hefty break-up
fees begin to add up. Bayer has agreed to pay Monsanto US$2bn if
the deal collapses.
"Some of these broken deals saw companies losing a billion
dollars and that is not chump change, so it does surprise me
that people think it is not such a big loss after all," said one
senior syndicate banker.
