Dec 20 (IFR) - Europe could overtake the US as the preferred market for longer-dated corporate bond issuance in 2014, something that hasn't occurred since well before the financial crisis.

Mandates to run new bond issues that would normally go to US banks are being given to European houses instead, as borrowers find it cheaper to issue in euros and swap to dollars than to start out in the US currency in the first place.

"US dollar (new issue) volumes will become more muted next year if we see a continued deterioration of the basis between euros and dollars, which is the cost of converting euro issuance activity into dollars," said one head of debt capital markets in New York.

The trend has accelerated in the last six months as the cost of converting from euros to dollars has collapsed at the intermediate and longer end of the curve.

The five-year basis swap has dropped from around -30bp at the beginning of the year to -12bp, while the 10-year has gone from around -26bp to -11bp.

Bankers say the impact on total US dollar issuance will not be dramatic, because it's still considered to be much better to issue in dollars for bonds of five-year and shorter maturities.

In addition, only well-known and high-quality financials and corporates normally succeed in tapping the euro market.

Nonetheless, a number of US-based blue-chip industrials - including Microsoft and AT&T - have issued at the intermediate to longer end of the curve in euros this year.

"The cost benefits seem to manifest themselves, depending on the credit, in the seven-year and 10-year part of the curve and longer," said the DCM head.

"In those cases we would say that the swap-to-dollar equivalent is better than what these kinds of sophisticated borrowers can achieve by issuing outright in dollars, and for some as much as 15bp-20bp better."

That trend is expected to continue in the year ahead if, as expected, the outlook for the European economy and the strength of the eurozone and its banks continue to improve.

"The European market is a little bit like where the US was 12-18 months ago, when rates weren't going higher and credit is a good place for investors to be," said one syndicate manager.

"The geopolitical and policy outlook has stabilized, so the European buyer-base has become much more reliable - and their interest in highly rated US credits continues to be high."

A better European market also means fewer European corporates coming to the Yankee market, something which has already been felt in 2013.

Yankee financial (FIG) issuance was up in 2013, at 155 deals for US$204.7bn compared with 2012's 171 issues for US$193bn, according to Thomson Reuters and IFR Markets data.

But corporate Yankee deals were lower, and dragged down the total. The number of Yankee corporate deals dropped to 102 for US$146.5bn from 2012's 143 issues for US$177.5bn.

Even with a decline in Yankee corporate issuance for 2014, though, there should still be plenty of bank issuance, especially Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital securities.

UK and European banks need to increase capital to comply with local jurisdiction regulations and Basel III requirements - and the tally of their overall dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 perpetual transactions is expected to be around US$25bn.

"One thing that helps the dollar market is that a FIG issuer can access European, Asian and US investor bases, whereas if they issued in euros they would not be able to tap the domestic US investors," said a head of FIG issuance at a top bond house.