NEW YORK, July 22 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical raised more
than US$20bn across three currencies this week via an
acquisition-driven bond that took advantage of pent-up demand
for corporate paper in a yield-starved market.
Massive order books in both Europe and the US helped the
Israeli-based company capture extremely attractive pricing in
what clearly remains a borrowers' market.
Investors had been making space for the well-telegraphed
deal ever since Teva announced its US$40.5bn acquisition of
Allergan Generics earlier in the year, while declining rates
across the developed world and a lack of recent supply in the US
and European markets added impetus to the transaction.
In Europe, Teva issued bonds that priced up to 35bp inside
its secondary curve - and those outstanding bonds, in turn,
tightened by an incredible 40bp during the execution process.
Bankers said that such a result was unprecedented for an
M&A-driven trade.
To take a telling example, the 12-year euro tranche was
priced inside where the company issued notes with a similar
tenor last year, even though Teva's ratings have since been
downgraded two notches by S&P.
Negative NIPs
Things kicked off on Monday in US dollars with all six
tranches of the US$15bn deal being issued with negative
new-issue premiums.
Order books peaked at around US$70bn on the dollar offering,
with only US$4bn of orders withdrawn after leads tightened
pricing by up to 40bp.
The dollar leg - which comprised tranches from two to 30
years - came after a lackluster week in the US primary market
and, despite weaker conditions on Tuesday, the bonds rallied
hard as under-allocated investors scrambled to grab paper in the
secondary market.
"To say that allocations for Teva bonds were cut-throat is
an understatement," one syndicate banker away from the deal
said.
"Guys [who didn't get allocations] are probably fishing
around for extra bonds It's a bit of a bloodbath, to be
honest."
Even negative new-issue premiums of up to 15bp made little
difference to accounts with money to put to work and eager to
find yield.
The new bond tightened 8bp-11bp on the break, far
outperforming any other US high-grade credit that day.
"This is crazy," one investor said. "How tight can these
things go?"
Frenzy
It was a similar story for Teva's foray into the euro market
on Wednesday, when it sold 4bn of bonds split into 2020, 2024
and 2028 tranches.
Orders reached 30bn at one point, with the final book at
just over 25bn. The peak level of demand was just shy of the
32bn seen on AB InBev's record-breaking 13.25bn debt splurge
in March that came amid a frenzy of buying just days after the
ECB announced plans to buy corporate bonds.
While monetary stimulus from the ECB has further bolstered
investor enthusiasm for corporate issuance, a dearth of new
issues also played its part in stimulating demand for Teva's
deal.
"The book size was phenomenal but it is also indicative of
the pent-up investor demand in the corporate market - supply has
been very thin," said Mark Lynagh, head of European corporate
DCM at BNP Paribas, which was a joint lead across Teva's three
deals last week, alongside Barclays, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho.
Investment-grade euro corporate issuance total led just
6.3bn in the first three weeks of July, before the Teva deal,
compared with 9.7bn in the same period in June.
The euro tranches were 18bp-26bp tighter on a mid-swaps
basis on Thursday, in effect repricing a curve that had already
come tight.
"The demand allowed the issuer to aggressively revise
pricing, which in turn repriced the secondary market," said
Sameer Patel, debt syndicate at Mizuho.
" is unheard of for a strategic M&A-driven bond trade,
and it shows how dysfunctional the secondary market is right
now."
Teva quickly mopped up the remainder of its acquisition
funding on Thursday in Switzerland, where it issued a SFr1bn
(US$1.02bn) three-part offering, comprising two, six and
nine-year tranches.
The company was able to pull in pricing on its SFr300m
two-year tranche to a yield of 0.125% from a 0.15% indicative
level, while the SFr350m six-year was priced at mid-swaps plus
105bp versus mid-swaps plus 110bp area of IPTs, and its SFr350m
nine-year tranche came at 135bp versus plus 140bp area.
