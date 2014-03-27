BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to set up JV in Hangzhou
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
NEW YORK, March 27 (IFR) - US high-grade bond issuance hit a new record for the month of March of USD114.525bn on Thursday, pushed over the line by a new USD7.6bn deal from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
March 2014 is now also the fourth-largest issuance month of all time, according to IFR data, with two trading days still to go.
September 2013 is the biggest issuance month on record, with USD143.903bn tallied.
(Reporting by John Balassi, Mike Gambale and Anthony Rodriguez; Writing by Marc Carnegie)
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
BEIJING, April 18 China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter, the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. Below is a table of NBS data published on Tuesday showing a breakdown of first quarter GDP by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each. 1Q2017 4Q2016 3Q2016 2Q2016 1Q2016 GDP 6.9 6.8 6.