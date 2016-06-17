(Corrects timing in first graf)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, June 17 (IFR) - Caliber Home Loans this week sold
the first rated non-prime home loan securitization since the
financial crisis, a US$137m mortgage bond deal that set an
uneasy tone for the sector's reopening.
The deal was a success with some market participants, who
noted that demand outstripped supply by as much as six times on
the deal's top class.
But others, mindful of the lax controls in older-vintage
residential mortgage deals, said the deal both expanded credit
to riskier borrowers and cut back investor protections.
"Our expectation was that as credit expands, governance
would become better," said Dimitri Rabin, global RMBS and
covered bond strategist at Loomis Sayles & Company.
"Instead, I was surprised [the deal] expanded credit and was
rated - and the quality of the governance had declined pretty
substantially."
Credit Suisse, sole bookrunner on the deal, declined to
comment.
Similar deals made up of mortgages to borrowers with less
than stellar credit helped fuel the last crisis.
Rabin and others pointed out that investor protections
against loans going bad - a feature in other securitizations of
prime quality home loans in recent years - had been cut back in
the new deal.
Despite the reduced protections, Ranieri Strategies managing
partner Eric Kaplan said the deal nevertheless had been well
executed.
"The question is whether [this deal] or any other
post-crisis deal's standards are sufficient to bring back the
anchor investors necessary for a scalable market," he said.
"Many investors say no, but fear that some will ultimately
chase yield at the expense of standards."
RMBS reform advocates, he said, hope this does not come to
pass.
FIRST RATINGS
The new trade packaged loans from borrowers with an average
FICO score of 701 and annual incomes averaging US$144,000.
Caliber, owned by private equity firm Lone Star Funds, sold
a couple of unrated securitizations of similar non-prime home
loans to a few niche investors last year.
But this was its first RMBS deal with ratings, garnering the
imprimatur of Fitch Ratings and DBRS for the securitization of
roughly 370 loans to riskier borrowers.
"It's a positive that the rating agencies are somewhat
re-engaging in this part of the mortgage market," said Jason
Callan, head of structured products at Columbia Threadneedle
Investments.
The top US$89.424m A1 class of Single A rated notes priced
at EDSF plus 160bp, or the narrow end of guidance of
160bp-170bp.
The US$48.35m Triple B rated A2 class of 1.66-year notes
priced as expected at EDSF plus 225bp.
Despite the worries about sour loans, Fitch Ratings said in
a call with market participants that the new deal included some
protections that were improved from those in pre-crisis bonds.
These include better operational and underwriting controls,
such as the lender's promise to comply with the powerful
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new "Ability to Repay"
rule, Fitch analyst Suzanne Mistretta said.
The rule prohibits lenders from originating higher-priced
mortgages without factoring in a borrower's ability to make
monthly payments.
The deal also included a thick credit buffer, as its
top-rated notes could withstand a sustained 30% drop in housing
prices before seeing a loss, Fitch said.
The issuance of home-loan securities away from agencies
controlled by the US government has barely been sufficient to
register on league tables.
Only US$23bn of private RMBS has been issued year to date,
according to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch data, which showed
half of the volume coming from resecuritizations of defaulted
and re-performing old mortgages.
"We want the market to come back," said Rabin at Loomis
Sayles.
" we are not sure if we could come back to market with
a deal that has no documented relief from conflicts of
interest."
