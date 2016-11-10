NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - The floodgates burst open anew in
the US high-grade bond market this week after Donald Trump won
the White House, led by issuers in sectors expected to benefit
most under his presidency.
After a two-day hiatus for one of the most momentous
elections in recent memory, six borrowers jumped back into the
primary, including JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.
Just hours later the Trump transition team vowed to
"dismantle" Dodd-Frank, sending bank shares rocketing higher and
driving financial institution paper some 3bp-5bp tighter.
Although the Trump win came as a shock after months of polls
predicting he would lose handily, the US bond markets quickly
digested the potential benefits of a Trump administration.
"It is not a complete bloodbath from a fixed income or debt
capital markets perspective," one senior Wall Street banker told
IFR.
"Investors are saying that they are ready to buy, and
issuers are saying that if (the buyside) are comfortable, they
are ready to go."
Some bankers are now predicting next week to be the busiest
before the end of the year, if markets remain stable.
UPSIDE DOWN
Trump's win upended the US political establishment and
offered hope that banks and other regulation-heavy sectors such
as coal would see brighter days ahead.
His stances in favor of more infrastructure, lesser
financial regulation, tax cuts and easing the way for US
companies to repatriate overseas cash could certainly help
relevant sectors.
Pharmaceutical bonds tightened sharply just hours after his
victory, driven by relief that Hillary Clinton - who campaigned
hard to bring down drug prices - had lost.
Teva Pharmaceutical's 4.10% 2046s tightened by 16bp to a
G-spread of 194bp, while Allergan's 3.80% 2025 was 8bp tighter
and Mylan's 3.95% 2026s by 10bp, according to MarketAxess data.
"It's not that people think Trump will be less lenient on
(makers of generic drugs)," said Matt Brill, senior portfolio
manager at Invesco.
"It's the relief from fear Democrats would be very, very
harsh on any drug-pricing issue."
BUILDING HOPE
And rhetoric about building a wall along the border with
Mexico and being tough on crime, along with more infrastructure,
made steel and prison companies solid bets, according to some
analysts.
Bonds of beleaguered junk-rated coal miners rallied on
expectations that Trump will fulfill his pledge to revive the
sector and scale back regulation.
Peabody Energy's 6% 2018s jumped by over seven points to a
cash price of 58 early Wednesday and were still quoted at 58.25
by Thursday afternoon, according to MarketAxess.
Murray Energy's 11.25% 2021s traded as high as 80.5, or up
4.75 points on the day, before retracing to 77 by Thursday.
And Trump's plans to help companies bring money back to the
US spurred a rally in major telecoms and tech companies that
would then likely need to raise less new debt.
Apple and Microsoft saw their bonds tighten.
Meanwhile UBS said that the top 25 holders of cash rated by
S&P have issued US$168bn of US debt year-to-date - 13% of total
IG issuance and 22% of total IG non-financial issuance.
"Our conversations suggest corporates with overseas cash
piles would prefer to draw on cash to engage in
buybacks/domestic M&A and cut (debt) issuance," the bank said.
As such, demand for US bonds is expected to remain high as
none of Trump's policies, though potentially inflationary, are
seen limiting the current foreign bid for US credit.
"The election result should be, broadly speaking, positive
for US corporate credit sectors, which may now operate in a more
business-friendly environment," said Rick Reider, BlackRock's
chief investment officer of global fixed income, in a report.
"We continue to like rates markets ranging from the front
end of the yield curve to its belly, and we are still positive
on long-end investment-grade corporates."
Average bond spreads of some 17 out of 19 high-grade sectors
in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index were trading
flat to a few points tighter one day after the election.
Bankers also said they were seeing increased demand for US
dollar bonds from foreign investors as Treasury yields moved
higher. Ten-year Treasury yields jumped to 2.14% Thursday from
1.86% before the election result.
NOT ALL WINNERS
But despite this early positive move, some feel the market
should be cautious from betting too hard on just campaign
promises.
Investors should also include in their assessment the impact
from Trump's potential immigration and trade reform which could
prove to be destabilizing factors, one banker said.
And not all sectors stand to benefit from a Trump
presidency.
Trump's pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act sent
hospital shares and bonds plunging on expectations that more
patients visiting their facilities will lose insurance coverage.
Junk-rated bonds of hospital operators Community Health
Systems and Tenet Healthcare dropped by seven and five points
respectively on Wednesday, while their shares dropped over 20%.
