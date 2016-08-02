NEW YORK, Aug 2 (IFR) - Chocolate-maker Hershey and Google's
parent company Alphabet spearheaded another deluge of deals in
the US high-grade bond market Tuesday as companies seize the day
to raise fresh cash.
Eight deals in all joined the fray in the primary market,
which priced more than US$23bn on Monday to kick off what is
expected to be one of the largest Augusts ever.
With a host of headline risks in the air - fallout of
Britain's EU departure, a possible rates hike before the end of
the year and the unpredictable US election - borrowers are
acting quickly.
And they are being met by a willing buyside with plenty of
money to put to work in a market where yields have turned
negative in Europe and Japan.
"The market is very robust and the strongest we have seen it
for some time," said one Wall Street head of syndicate who asked
not to be named.
"There is a lot of overseas cash coming into the market."
Marquee names have been leading the way, including
Microsoft, which sold the fifth-largest corporate bond ever on
Monday, a US$19.75bn deal to fund its purchase of LinkedIn.
Other boldface credits hitting the market Tuesday include
International Paper and Fortune 500 stalwart Mattel, the
toymaker behind the iconic Barbie doll.
With so many reasons to come to market now, syndicate
bankers said they had been expecting in the neighborhood of
US$70bn to print in August - typically a slower month for
issuance.
But the primary was already a third of the way there after
Monday's session, and after Tuesday it will be even closer.
"If you look at where Treasuries are, spreads are
attractive," said another high-grade syndicate manager.
"For issuers the time to come is now."
US high-grade bond spreads have widened by 4bp to T+150bp
over the past week, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch
data - but remain below wides hit in the aftermath of Britain's
shock vote to leave the EU.
Ten-year Treasury yields meanwhile are also at attractive
levels for issuers, yielding around 1.54% from 1.739% before the
UK vote.
Alphabet (Aa2/AA) was offering a benchmark 10-year trade,
setting initial price thoughts at Treasuries plus 80bp area. JP
Morgan and Morgan Stanley are active bookrunners.
It is the first offering from the company since it
overhauled its corporate structure in October 2015, creating
Alphabet as the parent of Google and other entities.
International Paper, National Grid and Rabobank were also
out with benchmark-sized deals, while Hershey (A1/A) was
marketing a US$800m two-part trade.
The US chocolate company set initial price thoughts of
T+90bp area on a 10-year bond at T+90bp area and T+120bp area on
a 30-year, sources told IFR.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan and RBC
are active bookrunners on the Hershey deal.
Rounding out Tuesday's menu were a US$700m 10-year bond from
state-owned Chilean oil company ENAP and a US$250m 10-year from
Weingarten Realty Investors, a real estate investment trust.
(Reporting by the IFR team; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing
by Natalie Harrison)