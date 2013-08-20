By Jonathan Leff
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 After a major $500 million deal
late last year, Texas-based oil-by-rail pioneer Dan Borgen might
be forgiven for packing it in.
The sale of five crude oil terminals to Plains All American
Pipeline was a landmark for U.S. Development Group, the
Pasadena, Texas-company Borgen helped found two decades ago,
initially to invest in the rail industry. It came just months
before a dramatic collapse in the spread between U.S. inland
crude and global benchmarks this year, a shift that has slowed
the burgeoning trend of shipping oil by rail.
Not so fast, says Borgen, 52, who along with a team of 40
core USD employees has helped introduce the energy markets to
specialized terminals that can quickly load mile-long oil tank
trains heading to the same destination - facilities that have
revolutionized the U.S. oil market.
Instead, USD is shifting its attention away from the
best-known U.S. shale oil plays toward Canada, announcing plans
two weeks ago to help build what might be the biggest
oil-by-rail terminal to serve the northern oil sands patch.
And although USD has now sold off 10 of the 14 terminals it
built over the past decade or so, it has several other irons in
the fire such as an offloading terminal in Washington state,
inland facilities in Ohio or Alabama and possibly a Texas coast
terminal.
"People have asked whether USD is finished after the deal
with Plains," Borgen told Reuters in an interview. "We're by no
means done."
While a host of other companies have rushed into the
business of shipping crude oil by rail, including rail operators
such as Warren Buffett's BNSF Railway Co and refiner
Tesoro Corp, USD has a reputation for being a leader of
the pack.
"We are on a growth trajectory and continue to expand," says
Borgen, who declined to provide any profit or revenue figures.
USD is an employee-owned enterprise, Borgen says, although
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has held a large investment. The
bank bought a near 50 percent share in 2007, but that has now
fallen by more than half, according to people familiar with the
matter.
RAIL SYSTEMS INITIALLY
U.S. Development Group put down roots in the oil-by-rail
business long before Goldman Sachs came to the scene in 2007.
In the early 1990s, Borgen returned from Europe where he had
worked as an investment banker, and began buying and selling
small rail networks.
He had noticed the efficiency of Europe's rail system and
saw an opportunity in "storage in transit" (SIT) facilities,
which store feedstock and plastics inventories between rail
shipments.
Soon, USD had built the nation's largest such privately held
facility in Bayport, Texas, near Houston, and was developing
another similar project adjacent to Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
Deer Park, Texas, refinery.
There, USD noticed an opportunity to ship surplus refined
fuel such as diesel in the Gulf Coast refining hub to more
remote regions served only by pipelines or tanker trucks, where
the higher price would more than cover the cost of transport.
"We felt we could do that and be more efficient for time and
cost," Borgen said.
So in the late 1990s, they built a "rack," or wholesale
fuelling depot, to ship fuel by rail.
The next move was in the biofuel business, first targeting
California, which had just issued stringent fuel regulations
that required gasoline to be blended with ethanol.
Ethanol is mostly produced in the Midwest and cannot easily
be shipped in pipelines over long distances. So in 2003, USD
worked with the railroads to build the first terminal capable of
high-speed ethanol offloading near Carson, southern California's
refining hub. It handled about 80 percent of the region's demand
for blended fuel.
In 2006, USD made the first of several signature deals,
selling its Deer Park rack and California ethanol terminal to
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP. Four years later,
Kinder Morgan would buy three more ethanol terminals in New
Jersey, Maryland and Texas for around $200 million.
PIVOT TO CRUDE
Borgen says he spotted opportunities in the shale oil boom
five years ago, when many U.S. energy companies were still
grappling with the sudden growth in natural gas production
caused by hydraulic fracturing, and when few conceived that
renewed drilling would also spur a resurgence in oil output.
"I was thinking it was just a matter of time before this
thing moves from gas to crude, and when it does, there won't be
enough (pipeline) capacity to handle this," he said.
The timing was good. It had been cheap to lease rail cars
ever since the biofuel boom fizzled in 2008, and the U.S. shale
oil revolution was still in its infancy in North Dakota. By
early the following year, USD had leased as many as 5,000 tank
cars.
"When you create something new, you have to bring rail cars
to transport it, especially since we were coming to an industry
that may not have used rail cars much," he said.
Emboldened by the early success, the company ramped up its
investments in the crude-by-rail business, reckoning - wrongly -
that the best bet would be in Canada, where producers were
grappling with how to ship viscous oil sands by pipeline.
"The timing was not right. They were all about Keystone and
pipeline growth," he said of early talks with producers.
Instead, USD built a receiving terminal in St. James,
Louisiana, the trading point for the Gulf Coast's main light,
sweet crude, eventually expanding it to one of the country's
biggest, capable of unloading two unit trains at 130,000 bpd.
It went on to build up a stake in nearly every major shale
play, including North Dakota, where it helped to break BNSF's
early advantage, and Colorado's Niobrara and Texas' Eagle Ford.
It was a good bet because the volume of U.S. crude oil
shipped by rail has surged from next to nothing in 2010 to as
much as 750,000 barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to about a
tenth of the country's production. Total U.S. oil production has
reached the highest in over two decades.
To be clear, Borgen notes that, unlike some other logistics
groups that also trade in the commodities they help to ship,
U.S. Development Group is not a trading enterprise.
"We don't want to be viewed as a competitors to our
customers," he said.
FULL STEAM AHEAD
The company's latest foray is into the crude-by-rail
business in Hardisty, Alberta, where together with Gibson Energy
Inc USD will build one of three terminals capable of
handling unit trains.
Producers are slowly warming to the benefits of shipping raw
Bitumen in specially made 'coiled and insulated rail cars that
can reheat the viscous crude for offloading, avoiding the need
to blend it with costly diluent for shipments by pipeline.
Here too Borgen moved early, avoiding an industry backlog
more than two-and-a-half years long for new C&I cars.
"We were talking about C&I cars one or two years ago," says
Borgen.
USD has already taken delivery of some 2,500 cars.
"We view rail car leasing as one of our competitive
advantages," he added.
UP NEXT, FROM COAST TO COAST
USD has an option to lease property in the Washington port
of Grays Harbor, although it has not applied for the permits to
build a terminal yet, according to Kayla Dunlap, a spokeswoman
for the port. The project would be a 50,000 bpd crude offloading
terminal, according to USD filings.
Borgen says the project is "moving forward." But he faces
stiff competition. Two other companies, Imperium Terminal
Services and Westway Terminal Company, are farther along in
their permit applications, according to records from the nearby
city of Hoquiam.
USD has also taken "certain options" for a possible ethanol
and crude oil rail terminal in Boligee, Alabama, about 200 miles
north of big Gulf Coast refineries, according to Borgen. A June
2012 filing with the Alabama Department of Environmental
Management shows plans to build eight 130,000-barrel ethanol and
crude oil tanks with a turnover rate of up to 150,000 bpd.
The company also has property options in Stuebenville, Ohio,
40 miles west of Pittsburg in the Utica shale oil patch, where
it already helps deliver the specialized sand used in the
hydraulic fracturing process, according to Borgen.
And since 2012, USD's tax filings have listed a subsidiary
named "Galveston Bay Terminal," a reference to the Texas City
area south of Houston near several major refineries. Asked about
the location, Borgen said only that the firm was "interested in
the Gulf Coast and looking at development opportunities."
So although the collapse in crude oil spreads threatens to
sap some of the enthusiasm for oil-by-rail, Borgen says the
trend will not go bust now that producers, refiners and traders
have discovered the flexibility offered by crude.
"Part of my job is to help communicate to folks that this
appears to have some longevity," says Borgen. "If I wake up at
midnight and wonder if I'm wrong, I rest better thinking about
our customers who are making this part of their portfolio."
(Additional reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Andre
Grenon)