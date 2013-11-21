ASHEBORO, N.C. Nov 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve must make sure inflation does not get too far either below or above its 2 percent goal, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

"We must defend our goal from both sides," he said during a question-and-answer session after a speech.

Lacker, who has a reputation for being tough on inflation, said it would be appropriate for the U.S. central bank to start scaling back its asset purchases between December and March.