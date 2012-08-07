Reuters Market Eye: Rupee likely to open higher in line with gains in Asian currencies, says dealers. The pair last closed at 55.52/53.

USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.55-60.

Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained hope that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China will adopt stimulus measures to boost growth.

MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.3 percent up and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.1 percent higher.

The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of momentum from the market.