Rupee notes of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai in this April 30, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The Indian rupee was lower in opening trade on Friday, in line with the weak euro after markets were underwhelmed by the European Central Bank's latest attempt to boost the region's economy.

At 9.02 a.m., the rupee was at 55.49/51 as against its Thursday close of 54.94/95.

Local stocks are also likely to open lower tracking Asian cues, adding to the pressure on the local currency. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)