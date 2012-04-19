* WHAT: USDA Cattle on Feed Report
* WHEN: Friday at 2 p.m. CST (1900 GMT
* April 1 fed cattle supply seen up 2.3 percent
* March placements seen down 7.6 percent
* March marketings seen down 5.4 percent
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, April 19 Rancher Kent Donica is seeing
green, both literally and metaphorically. Thanks to recent rains
his 1,200 acre ranch near Ardmore, Oklahoma, is flush with green
pasture -- a far cry from the drought-ravaged fields a year ago.
In addition, to feeding his calves on the grass sprouting
from land devastated by a historic drought in the southern
Plains, he is also taking on renters. He is adding income by
charging other ranchers to graze their calves there too.
As pasture thrive in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and other
Plains and Midwestern states, which is providing a cheap source
of feed for cattle compared with corn or wheat, fewer cattle are
making their way to U.S. feedyards.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its March
cattle on feed report on Friday, and 11 analysts polled by
Reuters expect placements at feedyards last month to tumble on
average by 7.6 percent.
If so, the number of cattle -- 1.77 million -- sent to
feedyards in March would be the smallest for a March since 2008.
The total number of cattle at these feedyards -- placements last
month plus those put there previously -- will be the smallest in
fours years for a March.
GRASS IS CHEAP FEED
"It's about the money. We finally got pasture and the
(cattle weight) gains are cheaper on grass than in the grow
yard," said Donica, who charges his fellow ranchers about 70
cents for each pound their cattle put on grazing on his pasture.
That compares with about $1 per pound gained at a feedyard,
where the feed ration is mostly corn.
Pastures in the Plains flourished during the warmest March
in all of the 48 continental U.S. states since data started in
1895, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration.
"Therefore some of these calves, normally in late winter that
would be headed to feedlots, have got grass to eat and so
they're staying on pasture a little bit longer," University of
Missouri livestock economist Ron Plain.
The flow of cattle to feedyards was also slowed by a sharp
drop in cash cattle prices following the uproar over
ammonia-treated filler meat critics call 'pink slime'. That
outcry dented demand for beef and sent cattle futures
lower.
Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange sank
more than 7 percent in March.
Also, beef processors such as Tyson Foods Inc and
the U.S. operations of Brazil-based JBS resisted
paying more for cattle as they suffered deep losses in selling
beef relative to their cost for the cattle.
Analysts said the drop in placements last month could lead
to less beef production later and stoke already high retail beef
prices. Retail beef prices hit record highs late last year and
again in January, but eased slightly in February. January's
record topped $5 per lb as the drought reduced beef and cattle
production.
In a sign of improving conditions for cattle in states like
Texas, which was the worst hit by the drought, hay prices are
down sharply from the $250 to $300 per bale during the height of
the drought.
"Either they (cattle producers) sold out or they got plenty
of grass now. They're not buying it (hay)," said G. Dave Scott,
74-year old owner of the Scott Cattle Company in Richmond,
Texas, about 40 miles west of Houston.
CATTLE SUPPLY STILL SMALL
Over the years, the U.S. cattle herd had dwindled to the
smallest in 60 years. While there are signs that ranchers are on
the verge of rebuilding herds, it will be two years or more
before the additional cattle are ready for the market.
Rick Maxwell, the agriculture extension agent at Texas A&M
University, said in a statement that while pasture was improving
in the state there were not as many cattle as in the past.
"It's going to be really difficult to buy back in (the
cattle market) because of the short supply," he said. "The
demand is there, which means prices are high. It probably will
be this way for quite some time."
Don Roose, an analyst with U.S. Commodities, is expecting a
9 percent drop in March placements from a year ago because of
the smaller pool of available cattle.
He also said that it was less profitable to send cattle to
feedyards last month.
"If you did not have your cattle hedged and were sitting
open on un-hedged cattle you incurred losses on the cattle you
were moving," said Roose.
Analysts, on average, expect the April 1 feedlot cattle
supply to up 2.3 percent from a year ago at 11.516 million head.
That would be down slightly from the prior month because of the
expected drop in placements.