CHICAGO Jan 30 Affordable feed and record-high
spikes in cattle prices in 2014 encouraged ranchers to increase
their herds at a faster pace than previously expected during the
past year, analysts said in response to a government yearly
cattle report on Friday.
Expansion efforts by producers helped turnaround the
seven-year decline in the U.S. population from a 63-year low
after severe drought hurt crops and forced ranchers to reduce
the size of their herds.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual cattle inventory
report showed the U.S. cattle herd as of Jan. 1 at 101.0 percent
of a year earlier, or up 1 percent at 89.8 million head.
Analysts, on average, expected a 0.1 percent decline from
88.5 million last year.
Friday's USDA data showed the Jan. 1 cattle population was
larger than in 2013 and 2014, but still the third smallest since
1952, said University of Missouri livestock economist Ron Plain.
The results, some of which were revised upward from last
year, imply lower-than-anticipated cattle and weaker beef prices
beginning in 2016, analysts said.
The inventory figure well above the average trade estimate,
which was largely unchanged, suggests more cattle are available
and the breeding herd is growing faster than expected, said
Plain.
Analysts expected a more measured response to herd
rebuilding, but attractive cattle prices, healthy pasture
conditions and affordable feed caused ranchers to be more
aggressive than initially thought, he said.
In the past, USDA's semi-annual cattle reports typically
have not influenced Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures because the results project cattle production
well beyond the contracts listed by the exchange.
But, Rich Nelson, Allendale Inc. chief strategist, projected
CME live cattle to open 0.300 to 0.400 cents per lb lower on
Monday based on Friday's report.
USDA's data deflates the argument about tight supplies this
year, and will cause people to revise upward slaughter estimates
for 2015, Nelson said.
"We will be raising our numbers for slaughter for this year
and when expansion will hit, beginning in 2016 instead of 2017,"
said Nelson.
On Thursday, JBS USA said it will expand a Utah
beef-processing facility, despite fewer cattle now that forced
some of its rivals to close plants.
"We've got bigger numbers coming down the road and JBS may
have anticipated this better than the rest of us did," said
Plain.
(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Diane Craft)