WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Thursday announced a total of $31.5 million in
funding to combat huanglongbing (HLB), commonly known as citrus
greening disease, which has threatened to devastate Florida's $9
billion citrus industry.
As many as 70 percent of Florida's citrus trees are believed
to be infected by greening, which is caused by bacteria
deposited on trees by an insect called the Asian citrus psyllid.
"The citrus industry and the thousands of jobs it supports
are depending on groundbreaking research to neutralize this
threat," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a
statement.
