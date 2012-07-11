By K.T. Arasu
| CHICAGO, July 11
CHICAGO, July 11 To people like grains analyst
Robert Bresnahan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture took a big
step on Wednesday toward restoring its credibility, which had
been damaged by two years of volatile data and far-off
forecasts.
The USDA, often criticised for making modest, incremental
monthly adjustments to its crop forecasts that fail to reflect
real conditions, cut its forecast for the drought-damaged U.S.
corn crop by 12 percent, far more than analysts had expected,
yet in line with what many of them believe is probably right.
The cut may not be enough to wipe away the memory of
volatile stockpile reports and "fuzzy math" forecasts that have
roiled the market and infuriated many traders, but it may help
temper a growing view that the world's gold standard in grain
fundamentals had lost its Midas touch.
"It was a major stand to regain some credibility," said
Bresnahan of Trilateral Inc In Chicago. "Money managers are
going to pay a lot closer attention to them now."
Cutting its yield estimate put the USDA almost on par with
some of the private crop forecasters that have sprung up to
satisfy the demand for data from deep pocketed money managers
and other investors who have turned to grains to diversify their
assets.
Weather-related crop failures in Russia, Australia and other
major grains producers have fueled rallies at the Chicago Board
of Trade, the global citadel for grains trading, netting
windfalls for those with access to accurate data.
The first USDA report to cause a ruckus was issued on June
30, 2010. The agency's estimated quarterly corn stocks came in
288 bushels below the average forecast, kicking off a rally that
took prices to a record $7.99-3/4 a bushel last June.
In an accompanying report on the same day, the USDA forecast
of how many acres would be planted with corn in the United
States was 1.35 million acres less than expected in a survey of
analysts, a bullish factor for prices.
In the next quarterly report on Sept. 30, 2010, the USDA
revised up its estimate of U.S. corn stocks by nearly 300
million bushels more than the average estimate of traders.
CONSERVATIVE APPROACH ABANDONED
Many traders had expected the USDA to maintain on Wednesday
its traditionally conservative approach to adjusting its
estimates, despite weeks of evidence that the worst drought in a
quarter-century was inflicting serious damage on the corn crop.
Instead, the USDA cut its yield estimate by an unprecedented
20 bushels to 146 bushels per acre, sending Chicago Board of
Trade corn futures up more than 3 percent. Prices ended
lower when weather bureaus forecast rain.
"They had no choice but to do the right thing," said
commodities broker Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial
Advisors and publisher of the Hackett Money Flow report.
"They did a good job of addressing and recognizing the
situation by putting out a number that is definitely in the
realm of where things are," he said.
Analysts are expecting another cut in the USDA's corn yield
estimate in August, when the agency bases its forecast on actual
feedback from farmers.
The USDA remains the final arbiter of crop data not just for
the United States but globally, with CBOT traders relying more
on the agency's data than data from anywhere else in the world.
"They do the best they can," said John Baize of John Baize
and Associates, an international agricultural trade and policy
consultant. "It is hard, and at times they have been wrong."
(Reporting by K.T. Arasu)