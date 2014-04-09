(Adds links to USDA report, tables; updates prices)
NEW YORK, April 9 Cotton futures fell more than
1 percent on Wednesday as investors booked profits after the
U.S. Agriculture Department reduced its outlook for the nation's
2013/14 supplies, in line with expectations.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
hit a two-week low of 90.31 cents a lb and was down 1.39
cents, or 1.5 percent, at 90.40 cents at 12:56 p.m. EDT (1656
GMT).
In its monthly crop report, the USDA cut its forecast for
inventory by 200,000 480-lb bales to 2.5 million, the lowest
since 1990/91.
The move was widely anticipated after higher-than-expected
imports for the season and the government's ginning report last
month.
Cotton prices spiked last week, almost hitting $1 per lb for
the first time in years as speculative investors piled in on
expectations of dwindling U.S. supplies even as the global
market is awash with fiber.
"If it were not for the bullish U.S. numbers, we would never
see the prices for this season as high as they are," said Sharon
Johnson, a cotton specialist at KCG Futures in Georgia. "I don't
think we would be trading as long as we have above 90 cents."
