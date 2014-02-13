WASHINGTON Feb 13 Chinese demand for soybeans will continue to spiral higher over the next decade, accounting for almost all the anticipated growth in world trade, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday.

In its annual long-term projections report, USDA's Office of the Chief Economist estimated that China would import a record 72.8 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2014/15 marketing year, up from 69 million this year.

From 2015/16 onward Chinese soybean imports were projected to continue to rise annually, hitting 112.3 million tonnes in 2023/24. At that level imports would be larger than total world trade in soybeans in 2013/14, currently estimated at 109 million tonnes.

China is forecast to account for 63 percent of global soybean imports this year, rising to 74 percent by 2023/24.

The United States' share of world soybean exports is expected to rise in 2014/15 to 40 percent from this year's 37.6 percent, but then decline slowly as Brazil's exports continue to expand.