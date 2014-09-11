(Adds details of U.S., world estimates, additional quotes,
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. corn and soybean
production in 2014, already pegged at record highs, will be
higher than expected a month ago and somewhat above trade
expectations, the U.S. government said on Thursday, triggering a
swift drop in Chicago grain markets.
Soybean futures fell about 1.5 percent to a new
contract low on the Department of Agriculture report, corn
skidded about 2.5 percent and wheat, already at its lowest
since July 2010, extended its losses to about 1.3 percent on a
larger-than-expected jump in projected world stocks.
"We are swamped with grain stocks, not only in the U.S. but
in the world," said Don Roose, an analyst with U.S. Commodities.
At 14.395 billion bushels, the corn crop beat out trade
estimates averaging 14.288 billion. Ending stocks were forecast
to exceed 2 billion bushels for the first time in a decade.
USDA estimated the U.S. soybean crop at a record 3.913
billion bushels, up 19 percent on the year and above trade
expectations averaging 3.883 billion. That opens the door a bit
wider for a once-unthought-of 4 billion-bushel crop to be
harvested this fall.
Soybean ending stocks will more than triple in 2014/15 from
the tightest in four decades to 475 million bushels, versus 430
million a month ago and the highest since 2006/07.
"There is nothing friendly on the bean sheets at all," said
Joe Vaclavik, analyst with Standard Grain.
At the start of this week, 74 percent of corn and 72 percent
of soybeans were rated in good to excellent condition after
favorable rains in August.
At this point, on the eve of harvest, the major threat to
the crop would be a widespread early freeze to cut short what
has been a highly successful growing season.
"We will lose some bushels up north - it's very cold in
Wisconsin, North Dakota and Minnesota - but those losses will
certainly be offset in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Nebraska,
where the (corn and soybean) yields are just huge," said Mark
Gold of Top Third Ag Marketing.
Overall corn yields were forecast at a record 171.7 bushels
per acre, with 18 states expected to post new yield marks. Sept.
1 data indicated the highest number of ears on record for the 10
key corn producing states, USDA said.
Soybeans were also in great shape. As a group the 11 major
producing states had a higher pod count than a year ago, and
development was slightly ahead of normal.
Thirteen states are on pace for record high soybean yields,
USDA said, including No. 1 producer Illinois.
"This big of an increase (in U.S. soybean yields) this soon
is confirmation of what they're seeing out there in the field
... that the reported yields are just coming in huge," said
Arlan Suderman of Water Street Solutions.
Projected U.S. season-average prices for soybeans were
lowered by 35 cents per bushel, and for wheat and corn by 40
cents per bushel to reflect recent market price declines.
New-crop corn supplies will be a record 15.607 billion
bushels. USDA raised its projected 2014/15 ethanol usage figure
to 5.125 billion bushels, matching 2013/14.
CHINA, ARGENTINA CORN CROPS LOWERED
USDA raised its 2014/15 world wheat ending stocks forecast
to over 196 million tonnes, above expectations. Much of the
production increase came from the EU and Ukraine, up a combined
5.1 million tonnes.
USDA raised 2014/15 world corn ending stocks even while
cutting production in China and Argentina, partly to pass
through higher beginning supplies.
The Chinese corn crop was cut by 5 million tonnes, to 217
million, based on dryness in the North China Plain and
Northeast. But projected Chinese imports were steady at 3
million tonnes.
For Argentina, in the midst of a financial crisis, USDA
cited lower expected plantings in trimming the crop by 3 million
tonnes. Some farmers there are expected to have trouble
financing their plantings.
Forecasts for soybean production in Brazil and Argentina
were raised, helping to push projected global stocks up sharply.
China's projected imports, already massive, were raised by
another 1 million tonnes to 74 million, representing about
two-thirds of global trade in the commodity.
