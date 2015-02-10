* Domestic soy end stocks view cut 6.1 pct
* Wheat supplies rise as overseas demand wilts
* Corn stocks outlook lowered for fourth straight month
By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 U.S. soybean supplies were
tighter than expected due to rising demand on both the domestic
and export fronts, according to government data released on
Tuesday.
Domestic corn stocks also were forecast to be smaller than
previously thought as increased usage by ethanol producers and
the food, seed and industrial sector overcame reduced demand
from the feed sector, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in
its monthly supply and demand report.
USDA cut its 2014/15 U.S. corn ending stocks view by 50
million bushels to 1.827 billion bushels, the fourth straight
month it has lowered the projected carryover. For soybeans, USDA
pegged 2014/15 U.S. end stocks at 385 million bushels, down from
410 million bushels a month ago.
The trade had been expecting corn ending stocks to come in
at 1.879 billion bushels and soybean ending stocks of 398
million bushels, according to the average of analysts' estimates
in a Reuters poll.
The government raised its estimate of soybean exports for
the crop year to 1.79 billion bushels, up 20 million bushels
from a month ago, to reflect the record pace of oversas
shipments through January. Domestic crushings were boosted to
1.795 billion bushels, up 15 million from January.
The burgeoning demand also was seen cutting into world
stockpiles of the oilseed. Global soybean ending stocks were
lowered to 89.26 million tonnes from 90.78 million tonnes,
smaller than market expectations for 90.44 million tonnes.
For corn, USDA raised domestic usage from both the ethanol
and food, seed and industrial sectors by 75 million bushels. It
cut feed and residual demand by 25 million bushels.
USDA raised its outlook for domestic wheat ending stocks to
692 million bushels, just 5 million bushels above its January
view. That was slightly higher than the 689 million bushels
forecast by the average of analysts' estimates.
Fierce competition on the export market culled overseas
demand for U.S. supplies, which have been deemed too expensive
to compete. USDA slashed its U.S. wheat export projection by 2.7
percent to 900 million bushels.
World ending stocks of wheat were raised to 197.85 million
tonnes, bigger than expectations for 195.83 million tonnes.
World corn ending stocks also were a bigger-than-expected 189.64
million tonnes, up from 189.15 million tonnes in January.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)