* Domestic soy end stocks view cut 6.1 pct
* Wheat supplies rise as overseas demand wilts
* Corn stocks outlook lowered for fourth straight month
(Updates with market reaction, analyst comment, paragraphs
3-11)
By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 U.S. soybean supplies were
tighter than expected due to rising demand on both the domestic
and export fronts, according to government data released on
Tuesday.
Domestic corn stocks also were forecast to be smaller than
previously thought as increased usage by ethanol producers and
the food, seed and industrial sector overcame reduced demand
from the feed sector, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in
its monthly supply and demand report.
Wheat ending stocks were raised close to the government's
biggest estimate of the crop year. The bump pushed wheat futures
lower after the report hit the market.
USDA cut its 2014/15 U.S. corn ending stocks view by 50
million bushels to 1.827 billion bushels, the fourth straight
month it has lowered the projected carryover. For soybeans, USDA
pegged 2014/15 U.S. end stocks at 385 million bushels, down from
410 million bushels a month ago.
The government raised its estimate of soybean exports for
the crop year to 1.79 billion bushels, up 20 million bushels
from a month ago, to reflect the record pace of overseas
shipments through January. Domestic crushing was boosted by 15
million bushels.
The burgeoning demand also was seen cutting into world
stockpiles of the oilseed. Global soybean ending stocks were
lowered to 89.26 million tonnes from 90.78 million tonnes,
smaller than market expectations for 90.44 million tonnes.
"By lowering U.S. ending stocks of both corn and beans, the
USDA should keep the markets underpinned," said Mike Zuzolo of
Global Commodity Analytics. "Had it not been for wheat, I would
have given this report a "bullish" tone/review across the board
for both domestic and global numbers."
Corn and soybeans briefly spiked higher after the report was
released but the market quickly gave up the gains and retreated
toward pre-report levels.
USDA raised its outlook for domestic wheat ending stocks to
692 million bushels, 5 million bushels above its January view.
Fierce competition on the export market culled overseas
demand for U.S. wheat, which has been deemed too expensive to
compete. USDA slashed its U.S. wheat export projection by 2.7
percent to 900 million bushels.
World ending stocks of wheat were raised to 197.85 million
tonnes, topping trade estimates. World corn ending stocks also
were a bigger-than-expected 189.64 million tonnes, up from
189.15 million tonnes in January.
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by
David Gregorio)