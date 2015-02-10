* Domestic soy end stocks view cut 6.1 pct

* Wheat supplies rise as overseas demand wilts

* Corn stocks outlook lowered for fourth straight month (Updates with market reaction, analyst comment, paragraphs 3-11)

By Mark Weinraub

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 U.S. soybean supplies were tighter than expected due to rising demand on both the domestic and export fronts, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Domestic corn stocks also were forecast to be smaller than previously thought as increased usage by ethanol producers and the food, seed and industrial sector overcame reduced demand from the feed sector, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly supply and demand report.

Wheat ending stocks were raised close to the government's biggest estimate of the crop year. The bump pushed wheat futures lower after the report hit the market.

USDA cut its 2014/15 U.S. corn ending stocks view by 50 million bushels to 1.827 billion bushels, the fourth straight month it has lowered the projected carryover. For soybeans, USDA pegged 2014/15 U.S. end stocks at 385 million bushels, down from 410 million bushels a month ago.

The government raised its estimate of soybean exports for the crop year to 1.79 billion bushels, up 20 million bushels from a month ago, to reflect the record pace of overseas shipments through January. Domestic crushing was boosted by 15 million bushels.

The burgeoning demand also was seen cutting into world stockpiles of the oilseed. Global soybean ending stocks were lowered to 89.26 million tonnes from 90.78 million tonnes, smaller than market expectations for 90.44 million tonnes.

"By lowering U.S. ending stocks of both corn and beans, the USDA should keep the markets underpinned," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. "Had it not been for wheat, I would have given this report a "bullish" tone/review across the board for both domestic and global numbers."

Corn and soybeans briefly spiked higher after the report was released but the market quickly gave up the gains and retreated toward pre-report levels.

USDA raised its outlook for domestic wheat ending stocks to 692 million bushels, 5 million bushels above its January view.

Fierce competition on the export market culled overseas demand for U.S. wheat, which has been deemed too expensive to compete. USDA slashed its U.S. wheat export projection by 2.7 percent to 900 million bushels.

World ending stocks of wheat were raised to 197.85 million tonnes, topping trade estimates. World corn ending stocks also were a bigger-than-expected 189.64 million tonnes, up from 189.15 million tonnes in January. (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)