WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. and world corn supplies were projected to be smaller than expected by the end of the marketing year due to rising export demand, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday.

The government also left its outlook for domestic soybean supplies unchanged and lowered U.S. wheat stocks by just 1 million bushels in its monthly supply and demand report.

USDA cut its outlook for domestic end stocks of corn for the 2014/15 crop year by 50 million bushels to 1.777 billion, the low end of a range of analysts' forecasts. It was the fifth month in a row that the government has lowered its U.S. corn supply view.

For world corn stocks, USDA reduced its projection for the 2014/15 crop year to 185.28 million tonnes from 189.64 million.

U.S. corn export projections were raised to 1.800 billion bushels from 1.750 billion bushels in February.

Goo crops in South America also were expected to lead to higher corn exports from major production countries on that continent. USDA pegged Argentine corn exports at 14.50 million tonnes, up 1 million from its previous view, and Brazilian corn exports at 20.50 million, also 1 million higher than the February outlook.

USDA raised its Argentine corn harvest forecast to 23.50 million tonnes from 23.00. It left its Brazilian corn production estimate unchanged, at 75 million tonnes.

For soybeans, USDA pegged domestic end stocks at 385 million bushels. Analysts had been expecting a cut to 376 million, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

The government raised its global soybean end stocks view to 89.53 million tonnes from 89.26 million. The increase was slightly above the average of market forecasts. It left its estimate of soybean production in both Brazil and Argentina unchanged.

U.S. wheat end stocks were lowered to 691 million bushels from 692 million. Analysts on average had been expecting 699 million bushels. Global wheat stocks were lowered to 197.71 million tonnes from 197.85 million, compared to the average forecast of 197.69 million. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)