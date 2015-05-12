By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 12 U.S. soybean supplies were
expected to balloon 43 percent in the 2015/16 marketing year
despite a drop in production due to increased competition on the
export market, the U.S. government said on Tuesday.
In its first estimate of the supply situation for the
2015/16 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department
projected U.S. soybean ending stocks at 500 million bushels, up
from 350 million bushels in the 2014/15 crop year.
That topped analysts expectations for soybean ending stocks
of 443 million in the 2015/16 crop year.
USDA forecast soybean production in 2015/16 at 3.850 billion
bushels, down from 3.969 billion in 2014/15 due to average yield
dropping to 46.0 bushels per acre from 47.8.
U.S. soybean exports were seen falling to 1.775 billion
bushels from 1.800 billion due to increased shipments from major
South American producers Brazil and Argentina. Brazil exports
were seen rising to 49.75 million tonnes from 45.65 million and
Argentina exports were seen rising to 8.50 million tonnes from
8.00 million.
USDA also said in its monthly supply and demand report that
domestic corn ending stocks for 2015/16 would be 1.746 billion,
down from 1.851 billion in 2014/15. Analysts had been expecting
2015/16 corn ending stocks of 1.752 billion, according to the
average of estimates in a Reuters poll.
U.S. wheat ending stocks for 2015/16 were pegged at a
bigger-than-expected 793 million bushels, up from 709 million
bushels in 2014/15. USDA said U.S. wheat production would be
2.087 billion bushels, smaller than trade expectations for 2.096
billion.
U.S. winter wheat production was seen at 1.472 billion
bushels, up from 1.378 billion a year ago and just 2 million
bushels above trade expectations.
World ending stocks of soybeans for 2015/16 were seen at
96.22 million tonnes, up from 85.54 million in 2014/15. World
corn ending stocks were seen falling to 191.94 million tonnes
from 192.50 million tonnes and world wheat ending stocks were
projected to rise to 203.32 million tonnes from 200.97 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)