* Corn futures hit highest in more than a year
* Soy, corn yield estimates left unchanged
(Updates with futures prices, adds analyst quote)
By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. Agriculture
Department on Friday cut its outlook for the supply of corn and
soybeans that will be left over at the end of the 2014/15
marketing year by more than expected, sending futures prices
sharply higher.
But new-crop corn and soybean stocks came in above
expectations due to large harvests of both commodities, the
government said.
Corn and soybean futures briefly dipped after the report was
released before rallying as investors focused on the old-crop
shortfalls. The front-month Chicago Board of Trade corn futures
contract surged to its highest since June 30, 2014.
USDA in its monthly supply and demand report pegged old-crop
U.S. soybean ending stocks at 255 million bushels, down from 330
million bushels a month ago and less than the 287 million
bushels expected by market watchers. The government raised its
estimate of both soybean exports and crush by 15 million
bushels.
Old-crop corn ending stocks were cut to 1.779 billion
bushels from 1.876 billion due to increased demand from the
export and feed sector. The average analyst forecast was 1.811
billion bushels.
"The bean carryout at 255 (million bushels) in the old crop
is supportive," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading.
"That's something real. The rest of this is all speculation on
what you think yields will do."
USDA left its average yield estimates for both crops
unchanged - 166.8 bushels per acre for corn and 46 bushels per
acre for soybeans - despite a wet spring that has raised
concerns about crop development.
Corn ending stocks for the 2015/16 crop year will be 1.599
billion bushels USDA said. Analysts had been expecting new-crop
corn stocks of 1.540 billion bushels.
Domestic soybean ending stocks for 2015/16 were pegged at
425 million bushels, down from 475 million a month ago. The
average analyst estimate was 370 million bushels.
USDA forecast the 2015/16 soybean harvest at 3.885 billion
bushels and the 2015/16 corn harvest at 13.530 billion bushels,
topping market expectations.
Total U.S. wheat production was pegged at 2.148 billion
bushels, matching forecasts.
The government trimmed its estimate of U.S. winter wheat
production by 49 million bushels to 1.456 billion, making cuts
to its estimate of the hard red wheat, soft red wheat, and white
wheat harvests.
U.S. wheat ending stocks for the 2015/16 crop year were seen
at 842 million bushels, up from 814 million bushels a month ago
but lower than analysts' forecasts.
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by
Paul Simao and Andrew Hay)