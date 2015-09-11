(Adds prices, analyst quote)

By Mark Weinraub

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday unexpectedly raised its forecast for domestic soybean production, based on projections for record yields in key states such as Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The government lowered its forecast for corn production by more than expected in its monthly supply and demand report. But supplies, while lower than the previous crop year, will still be ample as the corn harvest will be the third largest on record if it matches the government's outlook.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures, which had been trading higher for much of the morning, turned lower and hit a 6-1/2 year low after the data was released. Corn futures rallied to a 2-1/2 week high.

"The trade is really trying to wrestle with this," said Arlan Suderman, market analyst for Water Street Solutions. "(Soybean) harvest results so far have been pretty mixed but generally below a year ago while this USDA yield is pretty close to a year ago."

USDA pegged soybean production at 3.935 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 47.1 bushels per acre. Analysts, based on an average of estimates in a Reuters poll, expected the report to show soybean harvest at 3.869 billion bushels and an average yield of 46.4 bushels per acre. In August, USDA forecast soybean production at 3.916 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 46.9 bushels per acre.

Corn production was seen at 13.585 billion bushels, down from the government's August forecast of 13.686 billion bushels. USDA lowered its yield projection to 167.5 bushels per acre from 168.8 bushels per acre. Analysts expected the report to show corn production at 13.599 billion bushels and an average yield of 167.6 bushels per acre.

USDA left its outlook for harvested acres unchanged at 81.101 million for corn and 83.549 million for soybeans.

Soybean ending stocks for the 2015/16 crop year were lowered by 20 million bushels to 450 million bushels, reflecting increased demand from crushers. The 2014/15 soy end stocks view was lowered to 210 million bushels from 240 million bushels.

Analysts had been expecting soy ending stocks of 223 million bushels for 2014/15 and 415 million bushels for 2015/16.

For corn, U.S. ending stocks for 2015/16 were lowered to 1.592 billion bushels from 1.713 billion bushels, reflecting the cut to the production outlook. Corn ending stocks for 2014/15 were lowered by 40 million bushels to 1.732 billion bushels. Both were lower than market forecasts. (Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao and Meredith Mazzilli)