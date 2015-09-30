WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. stockpiles of corn and soybeans were slightly smaller than forecast but supplies were still ample heading into what was expected to be a bumper harvest for both commodities, government data released on Wednesday showed.

The U.S. Agriculture Department in its quarterly grain stocks report said that U.S. corn stocks held in all positions as of Sept. 1 were 1.731 billion bushels, the biggest in nine years.

Soybean stocks stood at 191 million bushels, a four-year high.

That compared with market expectations of 1.739 billion bushels for corn and 205 million bushels for soybeans, according to the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll. A year ago, soybean stocks were 92 million bushels and corn stocks were 1.232 billion bushels.

USDA also lowered its estimate of the soybean crop harvested in 2014 to 3.927 billion bushels from 3.969 billion bushels. The government cited an analysis of the stocks figure, exports and crushings for the revision. It also lowered the average yield by 0.3 bushels per acre to 47.5.

Plentiful supplies, coupled with burgeoning harvest expectations, have weighed on corn and soybean prices for months. Soybean futures dropped to 6-1/2-year lows in recent weeks on big yield reports from early harvested fields, while corn has fallen 12.5 percent from its summer peak.

USDA also reported wheat stocks of 2.089 billion bushels as of Sept. 1, up from 1.907 billion bushels a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected wheat stocks of 2.149 billion bushels.

USDA trimmed its outlook for the 2015/16 U.S. wheat crop to 2.052 billion bushels from 2.136 billion, below analysts' forecasts, after lowering its forecast for the harvest of all types of wheat except durum.

The winter wheat crop was seen at 1.370 billion bushels, 68 million bushels lower than the government's August forecast and 60 million bushels lower than market forecasts. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)