WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. stockpiles of corn and
soybeans were slightly smaller than forecast but supplies were
still ample heading into what was expected to be a bumper
harvest for both commodities, government data released on
Wednesday showed.
The U.S. Agriculture Department in its quarterly grain
stocks report said that U.S. corn stocks held in all positions
as of Sept. 1 were 1.731 billion bushels, the biggest in nine
years.
Soybean stocks stood at 191 million bushels, a four-year
high.
That compared with market expectations of 1.739 billion
bushels for corn and 205 million bushels for soybeans, according
to the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll. A year ago,
soybean stocks were 92 million bushels and corn stocks were
1.232 billion bushels.
USDA also lowered its estimate of the soybean crop harvested
in 2014 to 3.927 billion bushels from 3.969 billion bushels. The
government cited an analysis of the stocks figure, exports and
crushings for the revision. It also lowered the average yield by
0.3 bushels per acre to 47.5.
Plentiful supplies, coupled with burgeoning harvest
expectations, have weighed on corn and soybean prices for
months. Soybean futures dropped to 6-1/2-year lows in recent
weeks on big yield reports from early harvested fields, while
corn has fallen 12.5 percent from its summer peak.
USDA also reported wheat stocks of 2.089 billion bushels as
of Sept. 1, up from 1.907 billion bushels a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected wheat stocks of 2.149 billion
bushels.
USDA trimmed its outlook for the 2015/16 U.S. wheat crop to
2.052 billion bushels from 2.136 billion, below analysts'
forecasts, after lowering its forecast for the harvest of all
types of wheat except durum.
The winter wheat crop was seen at 1.370 billion bushels, 68
million bushels lower than the government's August forecast and
60 million bushels lower than market forecasts.
