By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The U.S. Agriculture
Department on Monday raised its outlook for record U.S. soybean
yields and production above market expectations as crop
condition ratings improved during August, a critical development
period for the oilseed.
Corn production and yield were both trimmed from the
government's August outlook but were pegged near the high end of
analysts' forecasts and USDA reiterated its expectation for a
record harvest of the yellow grain.
The increased soybean production outstripped rising demand
from the domestic and export sectors, and USDA raised its
outlook for ending stocks. For corn, 2016/17 U.S. end stocks
were lowered by 25 million bushels to reflect the reduced
harvest expectations but remained on track to be the biggest
since the 1987/88 marketing year.
USDA left its domestic wheat end stocks view unchanged in
its supply and demand report, roughly in line with market
expectations.
In its monthly production update, USDA forecast the 2016/17
U.S. soybean crop at 4.201 billion bushels, based on an average
yield of 50.6 bushels per acre. That topped analysts forecasts
that ranged from 4.019 billion bushels to 4.162 billion bushels
for production and 48.1 bushels per acre to 50.1 bushels per
acre for yield.
Corn production was seen at 15.093 billion bushels, down
from the government's August estimate of 15.153 billion bushels.
USDA lowered its corn yield view by 0.7 bushels per acre to
174.4 bushels per acre.
On the supply side, the government cut its 2015/16 soybean
ending stocks view to 195 million bushels from 255 million
bushels. Analysts, on average, had expected 2015/16 soy ending
stocks of 232 million bushels. The move reflected a 60
million-bushel increase to exports for the marketing year.
For 2016/17, USDA pegged soybean ending stocks at 365
million bushels, up from 330 million bushels in its August
report. USDA upped its export outlook for the marketing year by
35 million bushels and its crushings by 10 million but the bump
to production more than made up for the rising demand.
The government said 2015/16 corn ending stocks would be
1.716 billion bushels, up 10 million from August due to lower
exports. For 2016/17, domestic corn stocks were pegged at 2.384
billion bushels.
Analysts had been expecting 2015/16 corn stocks to come in
at 1.711 billion bushels and 2016/17 corn stocks at 2.329
billion, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters
poll.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)