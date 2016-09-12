(Updates with analyst quote, price reaction)
By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The U.S. Agriculture
Department said on Monday that record U.S. soybean yields and
production would be higher than previously forecast due to
improved crop conditions during August, a critical development
period for the oilseed.
The USDA, in issuing its latest monthly U.S. crop
forecasts, also trimmed its corn production and yield
projections from its August outlook. Even so, they were pegged
near the high end of analysts' forecasts and USDA reiterated its
expectation for a record harvest of the yellow grain.
The increased soybean production outlook outstripped rising
demand from the domestic and export sectors, and USDA raised its
outlook for supplies left at the end of the 2016/17 marketing
year, commonly referred to as end stocks.
For corn, 2016/17 U.S. end stocks were lowered by 25
million bushels to reflect the reduced harvest expectations but
remained on track to be the biggest since the 1987/88 marketing
year.
"USDA increased (soybean) crush for next year and exports
for next year, but you still ended up with production
outweighing the demand increases," said Jim Gerlach, president
of A/C Trading in Indiana.
Soybean futures fell to session lows after the report
was released. Corn also hit a session low but quickly
recovered its losses to hover around unchanged.
USDA left its domestic wheat end stocks view unchanged in
its supply and demand report, roughly in line with market
expectations.
In the monthly update, USDA forecast the 2016/17 U.S.
soybean crop at 4.201 billion bushels, based on an average yield
of 50.6 bushels per acre. That topped analysts' forecasts that
ranged from 4.019 billion bushels to 4.162 billion bushels for
production and 48.1 bushels per acre to 50.1 bushels per acre
for yield.
Corn production was seen at 15.093 billion bushels, down
from the government's August estimate of 15.153 billion bushels.
USDA lowered its corn yield view by 0.7 bushels per acre to
174.4 bushels per acre.
On the supply side, the government cut its 2015/16 soybean
ending stocks view to 195 million bushels from 255 million
bushels. Analysts, on average, had expected 2015/16 soy ending
stocks of 232 million bushels. The move reflected a 60
million-bushel increase in exports for the marketing year.
For 2016/17, USDA pegged soybean ending stocks at 365
million bushels, up from 330 million bushels in its August
report, due to the increased harvest view.
The government said 2015/16 U.S. corn ending stocks would be
1.716 billion bushels, up 10 million from August due to lower
exports. For 2016/17, domestic corn stocks were pegged at 2.384
billion bushels.
