By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON, March 31
WASHINGTON, March 31 U.S. farmers were seen
cutting their corn plantings by less than expected in 2015 even
as supplies ballooned to the highest since 1987, U.S. government
data showed on Tuesday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department in its closely watched
prospective plantings report also predicted that farmers would
devote a record 84.635 million acres of their fields to soybeans
this spring. But the soybean seedings outlook fell below market
forecasts.
For corn, plantings were forecast at 89.199 million acres,
which would be a five-year low and down from the 90.597 million
they seeded in 2014. Analysts were expecting corn plantings of
88.731 million acres, according to the average of estimates in a
Reuters poll.
Corn stocks as of March 1 were pegged at 7.745 billion
bushels, the second highest reading ever for that time of year
and 136 million bushels above the average of market forecasts. A
year earlier, corn stocks were 7.008 billion.
Soybean stocks on March 1 stood at a slightly
smaller-than-expected 1.334 billion bushels compared to 994
million a year ago.
USDA said all-wheat plantings were expected to be 55.367
million acres. Winter wheat seedings were seen at 40.751 million
acres, durum acreage at 1.647 million and other spring wheat
plantings at 12.969 million acres.
Wheat stocks as of March 1 were 1.124 billion bushels, 16
million bushels below the average of analysts' forecasts. A year
ago, wheat stocks were 1.057 billion.
Sorghum acreage was forecast at 7.9 million, 10.7 percent
more than in 2014. Analysts had expected sorghum acres to rise
to 8.129 million due to soaring demand from China.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)