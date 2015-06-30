* Soybean plantings seen at record
* Corn, soy supplies as of June 1 below forecasts
* Corn usage second highest ever, soy usage fourth highest
By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. soybean and corn stocks
ballooned from a year ago but supplies were below market
forecasts due to heavy demand for both commodities, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said on Tuesday.
Wheat supplies were bigger than expected. U.S. wheat has
struggled on the export market and weak prices for corn have cut
demand for wheat from domestic livestock producers.
USDA said that domestic corn stocks as of June 1 stood at
4.447 billion bushels, the highest for that time of year since
1988 and the fifth highest on record. Corn usage from March
through May totaled 3.303 billion bushels, the second highest
ever for the time period. A year ago, corn stocks were 3.852
billion bushels.
Soybean stocks as of June 1 were 625 million bushels, up
from 405 million bushels a year earlier. The quarterly usage
figure of 701 million bushels was the fourth biggest ever for
the period.
Wheat stocks rose to 753 million bushels from 590 million
bushels a year ago.
Market watchers had been expecting corn stocks of 4.555
billion bushels, soybean stocks of 670 million bushels and wheat
stocks of 718 million bushels, according to the average of
estimates in a Reuters poll.
USDA also said that U.S. farmers planted a record 85.139
million acres of soybeans despite heavy rains that plagued
seeding efforts in May and June. That compares with 83.701
million acres a year ago and was above the government's March
forecast of 84.635 million acres.
Corn plantings were 88.897 million bushels, down from 90.597
million acres last year and below the March forecast of 89.199
million acres. Corn acreage was the lowest since 2010.
All-wheat acreage was pegged at 56.079 million compared to
56.822 million a year ago and the USDA's March estimate of
55.367 million.
The average of analysts estimates for soybean plantings was
85.171 million acres. Corn acreage had been expected at 89.292
million acres and wheat acreage at 55.867 million.
Analysts have said the plantings figures could be revised to
reflect the wet spring that stymied farmers' efforts to finish
their seeding tasks. USDA said any changes would be made in the
agency's August crop production report.
Soybean and wheat futures have posted sharp gains throughout
June due to the planting delays. Corn and wheat also have
rallied as the excessive rains raised concerns about crop
quality in areas that have been seeded.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)