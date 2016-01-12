WASHINGTON Jan 12 U.S. corn and soybean supplies ballooned to record levels during the last three months of 2015 following bountiful harvests of both commodities and cutbacks in usage, according to government data released on Tuesday.

But the supply view came in below market forecasts as the U.S. Agriculture Department also said that corn and soybean production was smaller than previously estimated.

USDA also said winter wheat seedings fell a bigger-than-expected 7.2 percent to 36.609 million acres due to reductions in both hard red winter and soft red winter wheat. USDA said hard red winter wheat acreage fell across key production areas of the U.S. Plains, including record low seedings in Nebraska.

Burgeoning wheat supplies, both domestically and globally, have outstripped demand for the grain and weighed on prices.

U.S. corn stocks as of Dec. 1, 2015 stood at 11.212 billion bushels, slightly above the 11.211 billion of December 2014 and the biggest ever for the period. Soybean stocks were 2.715 billion bushels, up from 2.528 billion a year earlier and outstripping the previous record of 2.701 billion set in December 2006.

The Dec. 1 wheat stocks figure of 1.738 billion bushels was a five-year high and came in 40 million bushels above market expectations.

USDA cut its estimate of the U.S. corn harvest for the 2015/16 marketing year to 13.601 billion bushels from 13.654 billion, lowering the average yield per acre to 168.4 bushels from 169.3 bushels. Soybean production was lowered 51 million bushels to 3.930 billion, with the average yield reduced to 48.0 bushels per acre from 48.3 bushels.

USDA left its harvest estimates of the corn and soybean harvests in Brazil and Argentina unchanged.

Domestic corn ending stocks for 2015/16 were surprisingly raised to 1.802 billion bushels from 1.785 billion bushels despite the smaller harvest view, due to a 50-million bushel cut to exports, an increase in imports and a decrease in usage by the food, seed and industrial sector.

U.S. soybean ending stocks were lowered 25 million bushels to 440 million bushels, largely due to the cuts in production. The average of analysts' estimates for soybean stocks was 468 million bushels. USDA also cut its forecast for U.S. soy exports to 1.690 billion bushels from 1.715 billion.

U.S. wheat ending stocks were raised 30 million bushels to 941 million, more than analysts were expecting, due to a reduction in feed and residual usage. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)