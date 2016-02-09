By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. corn and wheat ending
stocks will be higher than previously expected at the end of the
marketing year due to cuts to already weak demand for U.S.
supplies on the export market, the government said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department in its monthly supply and
demand report also raised its soybean ending stocks outlook due
to a slowdown in the pace of crushing at domestic processors.
The new domestic supply view for all three commodities came
in above the average of analysts' estimates, near the high end
of market forecasts.
On the global front, wheat ending stocks were raised above
the high end of trade expectations, largely due to a 4.0-million
tonne cut to usage by China, reflecting that country's policy
shift that favors other grains.
The market had been dialing in a bearish stocks view, with
many analysts citing weak demand and huge supplies as corn and
soybean futures fell for four straight days heading into the
report. Wheat had fallen for three days in a row, with the
front-month Chicago Board of Trade futures contract
hitting its lowest in more than a month.
USDA pegged global wheat ending stocks for the 2015/16 crop
year at 238.87 million tonnes, up from its January forecast of
232.04 million tonnes. Global corn ending stocks were seen at
208.81 million tonnes and soybean ending stocks at 80.42 million
tonnes.
U.S. wheat ending stocks were raised to a six-year high of
966 million bushels, reflecting a 25 million cut to exports.
USDA said increased competition from Canada was hindering U.S.
sales. Canadian exports were raised to 22 million tonnes, up 1.5
million from the USDA's January view and above the forecast for
U.S. exports.
U.S. corn ending stocks were pegged at 1.837 million
bushels, with a 50 million bushel cut to exports mitigated by a
25 million bushel increase in usage by the ethanol sector.
U.S. 2015/16 soybean end stocks were raised by 10 million
bushels to 450 million due to the reduced crush.
The USDA also surprisingly raised its forecast for Argentine
soybean production to 58.50 million tonnes, up 1.5 million from
January and above the high end of the range of analysts'
estimates. It left its outlook for Brazil soybean production
unchanged at 100 million tonnes compared to the average analyst
forecast of 99.43 million.
The corn production outlook was raised for both Argentina
and Brazil.
