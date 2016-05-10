By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 10 World and U.S. soybean
supplies will be tighter than expected due to reduced harvests
in South America and rising global demand, the U.S. Agriculture
Department said on Tuesday.
USDA cut its outlook for Argentine soy production by 2.5
million tonnes following heavy rains that damaged crops in that
key exporter. It cut its estimate for Brazil's harvest by 1
million tonnes. It also lowered its corn production forecasts
for both countries.
In its first estimate of supplies for the 2016/17 crop year,
the U.S. government projected ending stocks of U.S. corn would
be the sixth-biggest ever, bolstered by a forecast for record
production of 14.43 billion bushels.
U.S. wheat supplies for 2016/17 were seen rising to 1.029
billion bushels from 978 million bushels in 2015/16. The 2016/17
stocks figure was near the high end of analysts' forecasts.
USDA estimated the 2016/17 U.S. winter wheat crop at an
unexpectedly big 1.427 billion bushels, based on an average
yield of 47.8 bushels per acre. If realized, that would match
the record average yield set in 1999.
USDA lowered its outlook for 2015/16 U.S. soy ending stocks
to 400 million bushels from 445 million, raising its outlook for
exports by 35 million bushels and crush by 10 million bushels.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 2015/16 soy ending stocks
of 426 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll.
For 2016/17 U.S. soybean end stocks were pegged at 305
million bushels, 100 million below the average of estimates in
the Reuters poll.
USDA cut its estimate for 2015/16 domestic corn ending
stocks to 1.803 billion bushels from 1.862 billion. U.S. corn
exports for 2015/16 were raised by 75 million bushels, while
Brazilian corn exports were cut by 2 million tonnes and
Argentine corn exports by 1 million tonnes.
New-crop U.S. corn ending stocks were pegged at 2.153
billion bushels. Analysts, on average, had been expecting
2016/17 U.S. corn ending stocks of 2.294 billion bushels.
On the global front, corn ending stocks for 2015/16 were an
unexpectedly big 207.87 million tonnes. World corn ending stocks
for 2016/17 were pegged at 207.04 million tonnes.
USDA put global soybean ending stocks at 74.25 million
tonnes in 2015/16 and 68.21 million tonnes in 2016/17. Analysts'
forecasts had come in at 76.28 million tonnes for 2015/16 and
73.23 million tonnes in 2016/17.
World wheat stocks were pegged at 242.91 million tonnes in
2015/16 and 257.34 million tonnes in 2016/17.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)