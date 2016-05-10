(Updates with price moves, adds analyst quote)
By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON May 10 World and U.S. soybean
supplies will be tighter than expected for the next two years
due to reduced harvests in South America and rising global
demand, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday.
The report jolted the soy market, with the most active
Chicago Board of Trade futures soybean contract surging
4.5 percent and hitting its highest since August 2014. Soymeal
futures rallied to a 16-1/2-month peak.
"I did not see this coming," said Bob Utterback, chief
executive officer at Utterback Marketing. "I do not think anyone
did. It is that soybean number that has got everybody's
attention."
USDA cut its outlook for Argentine soy production by 2.5
million tonnes following heavy rains that damaged crops in that
key exporter. It cut its estimate for Brazil's harvest by 1
million tonnes. It also lowered its corn production forecasts
for both countries.
In its first estimate of supplies for the 2016/17 crop year,
the U.S. government projected ending stocks of U.S. corn would
be the sixth-biggest ever, bolstered by a forecast for record
production of 14.43 billion bushels.
U.S. wheat supplies for 2016/17 were seen rising to 1.029
billion bushels from 978 million bushels in 2015/16. The 2016/17
stocks figure was near the high end of analysts' forecasts.
Both corn and wheat futures followed soybeans higher, but
the gains were kept in check by ample global supplies.
USDA estimated the 2016/17 U.S. winter wheat crop at an
unexpectedly big 1.427 billion bushels, based on an average
yield of 47.8 bushels per acre. If realized, that would match
the record average yield set in 1999.
USDA lowered its outlook for 2015/16 U.S. soy ending stocks
to 400 million bushels from 445 million, raising its outlook for
exports by 35 million bushels and crush by 10 million bushels.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 2015/16 soy ending stocks
of 426 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll.
For 2016/17 U.S. soybean end stocks were pegged at 305
million bushels, 100 million below the average of estimates in
the Reuters poll.
USDA put global soybean ending stocks at 74.25 million
tonnes in 2015/16 and 68.21 million tonnes in 2016/17. Both were
smaller than analysts' forecasts.
USDA cut its estimate for 2015/16 domestic corn ending
stocks to 1.803 billion bushels from 1.862 billion, reflecting
bigger exports. New-crop U.S. corn ending stocks were pegged at
2.153 billion bushels, below the average analyst forecast.
(Additional reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing
by Paul Simao and James Dalgleish)