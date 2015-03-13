By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, March 13 Bunge North America's grain
terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, which closed last year following
an explosion, was sold in the past week to a local warehouse
business, a spokeswoman for the company said.
"We had already determined the Cincinnati location did not
fit our long-term strategy and intended to sell the facility,"
said Bunge spokeswoman Deb Seidel.
Bunge sold the facility to Vogt Warehouse, a storage and
logistics company which owns several warehouses in the
Cincinnati area, she said while declining to provide further
details.
Bunge, a major exporter and processor, closed the Cincinnati
terminal elevator in August after an explosion and stopped
bidding for grain last autumn during the region's harvest. Ohio
state officials determined that the explosion was accidental,
caused by grain dust.
The facility, located near the Ohio River, also shipped
grain by rail into the Southeast poultry and livestock market
and had a capacity to hold 4 million bushels of grain, according
to industry sources.
Bunge North America is an arm of Bunge Ltd, one of
the world's four largest agricultural trading houses.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Richard Chang)