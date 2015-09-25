CHICAGO, Sept 25 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday that it has started analyzing
for the first time data it has collected on the impact that wild
pigs have on U.S. farmers' crop and livestock operations.
It is estimated by federal and state agricultural officials
that there are more than 5 million wild pigs in at least 35
states, with the largest populations in California, Florida,
Oklahoma and Texas.
According to Agriculture Department estimates, it costs more
than $1.5 billion annually in damages and measures to control
feral hogs.
The agency said its National Agricultural Statistics Service
(NASS) has surveyed more than 10,800 farmers in 11 states,
asking if they had seen signs of feral swine in and around their
farms and if any crop or livestock losses have been caused by
the animals.
The Agriculture Department said in a statement that
researchers at its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service -
Wildlife Services were evaluating the data to determine what
actions are needed to address problems caused by feral swine.
Wild pigs have also been found to carry diseases that can be
transferred to livestock, humans, pets, and other animals in the
wild.
