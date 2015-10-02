CHICAGO Oct 1 The deadly piglet virus that
killed millions of U.S. pigs over the past two years may have
entered the country on large bags typically used to transport
feed and other bulk products, the Agriculture Department said.
The report, released on Wednesday and dated Sept. 24, said
the agency does not have definitive proof of how Porcine
Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) initially arrived in the United
States. The virus was first identified in the country in the
spring of 2013.
The most likely scenario was that the virus came from the
use of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers - also known as
FIBCs or "tote bags", according to the report by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS).
APHIS looked at 17 possible scenarios, including whether the
virus had been accidentally or intentionally brought into the
country. Some of these 17 scenarios, according to the report,
now are considered to be plausible explanations.
"The most probable route of dissemination is in the context
of recycled food or feed products through distribution companies
who generally service a large network of feed mill customers
across the Midwest and beyond," according to the report.
The outbreak of PEDv killed roughly 10 percent of the U.S.
hog population between 2013 and 2014. It pushed U.S. pork prices
to historic highs and its economic cost to the United States
could be as much as $1.8 billion, according to some agriculture
economists.
Though the number of new PEDv cases has slowed since its
peak in 2014, fears remain that the virus may return. Earlier
this year, U.S. researchers identified a new strain, a sign the
virus will keep mutating.
CONTAMINATED BAGS
Before the outbreak, there were no federal regulations over
the re-use of FIBC bags for importing products, according to the
report. Such bags were sold online and frequently used by animal
feed mills without being cleaned or disinfected.
The bags could have been contaminated in an "origin
country's transport trucks, by exposure to irrigation or flood
waters containing organic fertilizer like pig manure," the
report said. Other possibilities include wood shavings, grains,
fertilizer, compost, animal parts, or bulk rendered products.
Where such contamination may have originated is not known.
It is also not known what could have been inside
contaminated bags. The possibilities include vitamin and mineral
premixes, livestock vaccines or antibiotics approved for animal
feed -- the majority of which are either produced in China, or
use ingredients or reagents from China, the report said.
"Some products such as antibiotics are diluted in China with
rice hulls. One consultant had seen rice hulls being dried on a
roadside where they are likely driven over by contaminated pig
trucks," according to the report.
Veterinary researchers tracking the outbreak found in 2013
that there was some indication the PEDv strain seen in the U.S.
was 99.5 percent similar in genetic make-up to one identified in
the Anhui Province of China.
The big bags are used to haul rice hulls, livestock
medication and other feedstuff from small manufacturing plants
to large mixing facilities in Asia, according to the report.
Early in the outbreak, federal and state investigators -- as
well as an early case-control study -- thought the source of the
outbreak could be linked to feed or feed delivery systems.
However, investigators could find no common feed manufacturers,
products, or ingredients in the initially infected herds.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter and Danny Na in Chicago. Editing
by Jo Winterbottom and Diane Craft)