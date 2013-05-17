WASHINGTON May 17 USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has detected porcine epidemic diarrhea (PEDV), a virus, in the Iowa hog population, a USDA spokesman said on Friday.

The virus, associated with outbreaks of diarrhea and vomiting in swine, is not a food safety concern and does not affect humans, the spokesman said.

Officials with USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), held a call with livestock industry representatives on Friday to discuss the situation. (Reporting By Ros Krasny)