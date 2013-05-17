(Adds comments on possible market impact)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON May 17 A potentially fatal hog
virus, porcine epidemic diarrhea, has been found in the United
States for the first time, government and private industry
officials said on Friday, posing a new threat for the country's
struggling pork producers.
PEDV, an incurable condition that causes diarrhea, vomiting
and dehydration in hogs, has been identified in Iowa, the
largest producing state, and possibly beyond. The severity of
the outbreak is not yet known.
The virus exists in much of the world but has not previously
occurred in the western hemisphere.
The USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has
detected the virus in the Iowa hog population, a Department of
Agriculture spokesman said.
Cindy Cunningham, spokeswoman for the National Pork Board in
Des Moines, Iowa, said: "It may be a little bit more widespread
than just with Iowa at this point ... we're still trying to
understand that and determine where it all is."
Hog futures in Chicago fell sharply on Friday as
rumors swirled the disease had been detected in Iowa and
Minnesota.
PEDV is not a food safety concern and does not affect
humans, the USDA spokesman said.
Officials with USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection
Service (APHIS) held a call with livestock industry
representatives on Friday to discuss the situation. There are
currently no interstate trade restrictions related to PEDV for
U.S. hogs and pigs.
PEDV has been seen in England, much of Europe, China, Taiwan
and South Korea, according to Iowa State University.
"We don't know the orientation of this particular disease
(PEDV) and how it first got here to the United States,"
Cunningham said.
Tom Burger, executive director of the American Association
of Swine Veterinarians, said his group was getting "conflicting
reports" on how the virus might have arrived.
There is no effective treatment for the virus other than
good care and the provision of adequate water to combat
dehydration, according to the university. Sanitary and
quarantine measures can help to slow the spread of the virus.
"All ages of the swine can be affected. But the most severe
clinical signs are seen in the very young and nursing baby pigs,
the baby pigs that are still nursing," said Burger.
The current outbreak could be short lived. Pig herds
typically develop a strong immunity to the virus over two to
three weeks, at which point the virus disappears spontaneously.
Depending on how widespread the incidence, the virus could
tighten U.S. pork supplies in about five to six months by
causing the deaths of baby pigs, said Steve Meyer, president of
the consulting firm Paragon Economics.
But Meyer said exports of U.S. pork would probably not be
effected.
U.S. pork producers have been fighting back from record-high
feed costs that followed the historic 2012 drought, which hurt
their operating margins. Grain prices are headed down, giving
incentives to producers to expand their herds.
(Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters, Tom Polansek and P.
J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese and Andre
Grenon)