May 13 Honey bees, critical agents in the
pollination of key U.S. crops, disappeared at a staggering rate
over the last year, according to a new government report that
comes as regulators, environmentalists and agribusinesses try to
reverse the losses.
Losses of managed honey bee colonies hit 42.1 percent from
April 2014 through April 2015, up from 34.2 percent for
2013-2014, and the second-highest annual loss seen, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said in a report issued on Wednesday.
"Such high colony losses in the summer and year-round remain
very troubling," Jeff Pettis, a USDA senior entomologist, said
in a statement.
The 2014-15 yearly loss was down slightly from the 45
percent annual loss for 2012-2013 but well above the prior two
years of annual measurements and above the benchmark of 18.7
percent that is considered economically unsustainable, USDA
said.
Millions of honey bees are relied on to pollinate plants
that produce a quarter of the food consumed by Americans.
Beekeepers travel the country with managed hives to help the
process.
But over the past few years, bee populations have been dying
at a rate the U.S. government says must be addressed, and
finding an answer has become a politically charged debate.
Beekeepers, environmental groups and some scientists blame a
class of insecticide known as neonicotinoids, or neonics, used
on crops such as corn as well as on plants used in lawns and
gardens.
But Bayer, Syngenta and other
agrichemical companies that sell neonic products say many
factors such as mite infestations are harming the bees.
The White House has formed a task force to study the issue,
and some lawn and garden retailers have been cutting use of
neonics.
The Environmental Protection Agency is requiring a series of
studies on neonic effects on bees and plans to issue the first
of a series of assessments later this year.
The USDA report issued on Wednesday said colony losses were
23.1 percent for the 2014-15 winter months, typically the higher
loss period. The 2014 summer loss of 27.4 percent marked the
first time summer losses exceeded winter, and marked a surge
from the 2013 summer loss of 19.8 percent, USDA said.
The results are considered preliminary and are based on
survey responses from about 6,100 beekeepers managing 400,000
colonies, USDA said. Those beekeepers represent nearly 15.5
percent of 2.74 million U.S. bee colonies. A more detailed
report is to be published later this year, USDA said.
