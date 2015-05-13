(Adds comments from scientist and Bayer, graphic, and
congressional hearing)
By Carey Gillam
May 13 Honey bees, critical agents in the
pollination of key U.S. crops, disappeared at a staggering rate
over the last year, according to a new government report that
comes as regulators, environmentalists and agribusinesses try to
reverse the decline.
Losses of managed honey bee colonies hit 42.1 percent from
April 2014 through April 2015, up from 34.2 percent for
2013-2014, and the second-highest annual loss to date, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said in a report issued on Wednesday.
"Such high colony losses in the summer and year-round remain
very troubling," Jeff Pettis, a USDA senior entomologist, said
in a statement.
The results are based on survey responses from about 6,100
beekeepers managing about 400,000 colonies, or roughly 15.5
percent of U.S. bee colonies.
The 2014-15 decline was down from the 45 percent fall in
2012-2013 but well above the other three years of annual
measurements and well above the 18.7 percent benchmark
considered economically unsustainable, the USDA said.
Honey bees are needed to pollinate plants that produce a
quarter of the food consumed by Americans. Beekeepers travel the
country with managed hives to help the process.
Over the past few years, bees have been dying at a rate the
U.S. government says must be addressed, and the issue has become
politically charged.
Beekeepers, environmental groups and some scientists blame a
class of insecticide known as neonicotinoids, or neonics, used
on crops such as corn as well as on plants used in lawns and
gardens. Some lawn and garden retailers have cut the use of
neonics.
Bayer, Syngenta and others that sell
neonic products say mite infestations and other factors are the
cause.
A subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture is
holding a hearing on Wednesday, and the White House has formed a
task force to study the issue. The Environmental Protection
Agency is requiring a series of studies on neonic effects on
bees and plans to release the first in a series of assessments
later this year.
Pettis said on Wednesday that the high summer losses
weakened the argument that mites are behind the large losses as
the mites are most active in winter. He said pesticide exposure
was likely at least one factor.
"The bees should be surviving better, but the numbers say
otherwise," he said.
This is the first time the USDA has released information
about summer month bee losses, though it has gathered the
information since 2010-2011.
The 2014-2015 season was the first that summer losses
exceeded winter, at 27.4 percent and 23.1 percent, respectively.
Winter losses the prior year were 23.7 percent and summer losses
19.8 percent.
Bayer CropScience called the report "good news," citing the
winter loss decline, in a statement issued on Tuesday. Bayer
said summer losses were "expected and common," and experts did
not agree on what was a "normal range for summer losses."
A full report will be published later this year, the USDA
said.
