(Adds details on health of FSA loan program repayments)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, July 25 The U.S. government's $2.65
billion operating loan program to help farmers keep their
businesses going has already run out of cash for this fiscal
year, as requests for federal financial assistance grow amid the
worst agricultural downturn in more than a decade, U.S.
officials said in an email on Monday.
As a result, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is
looking for other money sources "to help bridge the gap in farm
operating loans as much as possible until additional funds are
made available, either this year or in the next fiscal year,"
the agency said.
The agency declined to say what other funding it hoped to
leverage for assistance.
Such loan guarantees and direct loans through the USDA's
Farm Service Agency are often considered loans of last resort,
say bankers and economists. Without the financial support, some
farmers may struggle to survive until the next cash injection in
the fall.
Last month, FSA officials said in an interview they had
expected funding for these loans or guarantees to be depleted
before the program restarts on Oct. 1, the beginning of the
federal fiscal year.
As the rural sector struggles with low commodity prices and
mounting trade competition, U.S. grain farmers are increasingly
relying on the FSA for loan assistance. Agricultural lenders,
too, are turning to the agency to help guarantee the loans they
are issuing to farmers - whether for operational or real estate
needs.
Even with the operational loan program funding depleted, the
applications from farmers and bankers continue to grow.
"At this time, there are already tens of millions (of
dollars) in backlog in Direct and Guaranteed operating loan
accounts, and that number is expected to increase through the
end of the fiscal year," the FSA said in an email on Monday.
FSA added that, overall, farmers and ranchers using the USDA
farm loan programs are managing their businesses well and that
the agency has not "seen significant increases in delinquencies
or defaults" of these federal loans.
Last month, the FSA said it let Congress know it was tapping
into $500 million in emergency funding to bolster a related
program, its $2 billion guaranteed farm ownership loan program.
Such emergency funding options do not exist for the agency's
operating loan programs, the agency added.
Altogether, the FSA's Farm Loan Programs are servicing or
guaranteeing to cover operating costs, and to purchase or
refinance farm property, for more than 113,000 borrowers for a
total of nearly $23 billion.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)