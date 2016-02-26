By Mark Weinraub
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 26 Weakness in U.S. agriculture
could spill over into other parts of rural economies, with
macroeconomic headwinds exacerbating the downturn caused by the
growth of global crop supplies outpacing demand, an official at
the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said on Friday.
"As you see tighter credit, as you see reductions in income,
as you see fewer ... jobs available on the farm due to some of
these downturns," said Nathan Kauffman, assistant vice president
and Omaha branch executive at the Kansas City Fed. "You do see
the potential there for some declines in Main Street activity."
A strong U.S. dollar as well as softening demand from key
importer China amid intense stock market volatility there will
continue to pressure the U.S. agriculture sector in 2016, added
Kauffman, who was speaking in a speech at the U.S. Agriculture
Department's annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.
The dollar has notched particularly big gains against
Russian, Brazilian and Argentine currencies, further chilling
overseas demand for U.S. supplies due to increased competition
from those countries.
Most forecasters expect the supply glut to continue to weigh
on prices.
"There seems to be less uncertainty about where things are
headed," Kauffman said.
But the struggles in the farm economy, which Kauffman
described as persisting, intensifying and gradual, still do not
rival the collapse of the 1980s.
"I want to be careful to not suggest that the sky is falling
because I do not think we are there," he said.
The interest rate environment, land values and debt to asset
ratios were still much more favorable than a generation ago. And
a strong farm economy earlier in the decade provided many
producers with a buffer against the current downturn.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)