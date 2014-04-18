(Adds details, statement from USDA Secretary)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, April 18 In an expected move, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced new measures
to combat the spread of disease in the U.S. pig population.
The agency said it would require reporting of the porcine
epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDv), which has killed millions of
piglets over the past year, and the Swine Delta Coronavirus.
USDA will also require tracking movements of pigs, vehicles,
other equipment leaving affected premises. Movements of pigs
will still be allowed.
"USDA has been working closely with the pork industry and
our state and federal partners to solve this problem. Together,
we have established testing protocols, sequenced the virus and
are investigating how the virus is transmitted," Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.
"Today's actions will help identify gaps in biosecurity and
help us as we work together to stop the spread of these diseases
and the damage caused to producers, industry and ultimately
consumers."
PEDv has killed more than 4 million young pigs since first
being identified in the United States a year ago. More than
4,000 outbreaks have been seen in at least 30 U.S. states as
well as Canada.
The virus causes diarrhea, vomiting and severe dehydration,
and is transmitted orally and through pig faeces. While older
pigs have a chance of survival, the virus kills 80 to 100
percent of piglets that contract it.
Major meat producer Tyson Foods has said the
epidemic could lower U.S. pork production by 2 to 4 percent.
Last month Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork
processor, suspended one day's kill at a North Carolina
slaughterhouse because of a tight supply of hogs attributed to
the spread of PEDv.
USDA says it continues to work with the pork industry and
with state and federal partners to develop responses to the PEDv
and Swine Delta Coronavirus.
PEDv poses no risk to human health.
