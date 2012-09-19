Sept 19 The U.S. Department of Agriculture will
begin publishing its monthly crop reports at midday starting in
January, it said on Wednesday, shifting the release of the
world's most closely watched agricultural data into the middle
of the Chicago trading day.
In a move brought on by the CME Group's shift to
nearly round-the-clock trading of its benchmark grain and
oilseed contracts, the USDA said the new 12 p.m. EDT (11 a.m.
Chicago) release was the best option. Until now the reports were
released at 8:30 a.m. EST, when Chicago markets had been shut.
"The shift to a noon release allows for the greatest
liquidity in the markets, provides the greatest access to the
reports during working hours in the United States, and continues
equal access to data among all parties," USDA Chief Economist
Joseph W. Glauber said in the statement.