(Corrects source for comments in paragraphs 6 and 7)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, March 9 No new research projects will
begin at the U.S. government's key livestock study center until
animal welfare is improved through stronger oversight and better
training of standards, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary
Tom Vilsack said on Monday.
Vilsack also ordered that USDA staff update electronic
record-keeping practices at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center
(USMARC) facility in Nebraska, to ensure all animals are being
appropriately monitored and cared for.
The agency announced in January it was looking into
livestock conditions at the center, which seeks ways to improve
profitability of the U.S. livestock industry, such as by making
pork loins less fatty, after a New York Times report said staff
had failed to follow basic animal welfare standards during
decades of research.
While "no instances of animal abuse, misuse, or mistreatment
were observed," according to a draft of the report released
Monday by USDA, the facility was not in compliance with
Agricultural Research Service policies, in part because the
center's committee charged with keeping track of animal care had
fallen short of its oversight duties.
The independent panel that conducted the review said the
center's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee provided
the review panel no evidence that it met regularly to discuss
issues or concerns over animal care, and no evidence of a formal
review or approval process for research projects proposed by the
oversight committee members themselves.
"There appears to be a formal and informal process for
research project approvals. There needs to be one process that
is followed," John Clifford, USDA chief veterinary officer with
the agency's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, wrote
in an email. The email - sent by Lauren Christensen, chief of
staff for USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's
veterinary services - was released by USDA Monday.
Clifford added, "I believe they do take personal interest
and care of animals but need to keep better records of
formal process."
Other problems identified included: uncertainty over who is
responsible for, and in charge of, oversight for animal care and
welfare in the cooperative arrangement between USMARC and the
University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and no evidence of a clearly
defined animal handling training program, or documentation that
staff have completed such training.
According to the Times report, the center put animals used
for research into cruel and dangerous conditions and has
operated outside of the federal Animal Welfare Act, which does
not cover most farm animals used in research.
Of the controversial research reported by the Times, only
the pasture-lambing project was ongoing, according to USDA. The
Times reported that lambs in the project - an effort to turn
domesticated sheep into a breed that is not reliant on human
help - suffered a very high rate of death due to predators,
weather and abandonment. During the panel's review of the
center, the animals were in healthy condition, according to
USDA.
