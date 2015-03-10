(Recasts with inquiry into research center)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, March 9 An inquiry is underway of the
U.S. government's key livestock research center in Nebraska
after media reports of animal welfare abuse, an auditing group
that investigates U.S. Department of Agriculture programs told
Reuters on Monday.
News of the inquiry came just hours after Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack ordered that no new research projects
start at the facility until animal welfare protocols are
improved through stronger oversight and better training of
staff.
A New York Times report in January said staff at the U.S.
Meat Animal Research Center facility in Nebraska had failed to
follow basic animal welfare standards during decades of research
and put animals into cruel and dangerous conditions. (nyti.ms/1yDKdb4)
The Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Agriculture
Department (USDA) expects to start fieldwork this month at the
research facility to investigate the allegations, an OIG
spokesman said in an email.
USDA announced in January it was looking into livestock
conditions at the center, which seeks ways to improve
profitability of the U.S. livestock industry, such as by making
pork loins less fatty.
The Office of the Inspector General told Reuters its senior
officials began considering a review of the facility and its
past research projects after reading the news report in January.
On Monday, Vilsack also ordered that USDA staff update
electronic record-keeping practices at the facility, to ensure
all animals are being appropriately monitored and cared for.
Vilsack's action came after he received a draft of the
independent report he ordered earlier this year on animal
treatment at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center.
While no animal abuse was observed, the facility was not in
compliance with USDA research policies, according to a copy of
the draft report released Monday by USDA.
The independent panel that conducted the review said the
center's committee that oversaw the facility provided no
evidence that it met regularly to discuss issues or concerns
over animal care. There was also no evidence of a formal review
or approval process for research projects proposed by the
oversight committee members themselves.
"There appears to be a formal and informal process for
research project approvals. There needs to be one process that
is followed," John Clifford, USDA chief veterinary officer with
the agency's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, wrote
in an email released by USDA.
