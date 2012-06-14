(Recasts, adds quotes, details, adds cash prices, updates futures price) * Largest buy since Jan 2004 as crop hit by drought, disease * Wheat likely for food use, not animal feed * Wheat imports could top 5 mln T this season * Corn imports not seen impacted by wheat buying By Karl Plume CHICAGO, June 14 China bought 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat, the U.S. government said on Thursday, that country's largest single purchase of that class of wheat in 8-1/2 years, which traders said signaled the start of more sales there due to a smaller crop in that country. The purchase by China, the top importer of U.S. soybeans and a leading buyer of U.S. corn, surprised traders and helped rally winter wheat futures at the Chicago Board of Trade as the country mostly buys high-quality U.S. spring wheat. The wheat will likely to be used for food in China and not feed and that the country's hunger for corn from the United States would remain robust, traders said. "China's corn import program today is done more on an economic basis, to build reserves. That program will continue as the central government has already said that they plan on building reserves back up to higher levels," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst with Jefferies Bache. China, the world's top wheat producer and consumer, may see its first year-on-year decline in wheat production in a decade following drought in a key wheat growing area and the spread of yield-cutting disease. The current U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate for a 120-million-tonne Chinese wheat crop may be overstated by 10 million tonnes or more, trade sources said. RISING IMPORTS Crop losses could spur China to import up to 5 million tonnes of wheat this season from all sources, double the current USDA forecast for the 2012/13 season and up from 3 million tonnes in 2011/12, traders said. The origin of those imports will depend on prices and the quality of available supplies, both of which currently favor soft red winter wheat, they said. "At the beginning they'll buy the cheapest price so if we maintain these prices it's going to look good for SRW," said a U.S. wheat trader. "Just like in corn, they have a domestic price that's substantially higher than the rest of the world so there's a huge import margin," he said. The average general wheat price in China was quoted at about 2,153 yuan, or about $340 per tonne, according to Reuters data. <0#ASWHEAT-CN> SRW wheat at the U.S. Gulf was offered at about $245 per tonne, free on board. Including freight costs of around $45 to $50 per tonne and any import duties charged to private buyers, SRW is still cheaper than comparable Chinese domestic wheat. "It's not surprising that if they have a crop problem, or a perceived crop problem, then they are going to buy the cheapest wheat out there which today is soft red winter wheat," a U.S. wheat exporter said. Beijing in recent years has imported 1 million to 3 million tonnes of wheat, but much of that was high-protein wheat such as hard red spring wheat used for breads or for blending with lower-grade domestic supplies. China also buys small volumes of soft white wheat, which can be used to make noodles. Thursday's SRW sale was the largest since January 2004, when China bought 970,000 tonnes in a single week, USDA data showed. China has been stepping up its corn imports in recent years as its demand for animal feed has outpaced domestic production, although lofty corn prices have prompted feed wheat imports at times. Higher-grade food wheat may be imported this season to replace aging grain in reserves, which could then be used for animal feed, some trade sources said. "My suspicion is that it underscores a greater need for feedsuffs than we anticipated, but I wouldn't be reducing estimated corn imports," said Dan Manternach, analyst with Doane Advisory Services. SRW wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped by 3 to 4 cents a bushel, or about 0.5 percent, moments after the sale was announced at 8:00 a.m. CDT (1300 GMT). Spot futures closed up 7-1/2 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $6.23-1/2 per bushel. ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting By Charles Abbott in Washington, editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)