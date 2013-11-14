India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
WASHINGTON Nov 14 Private exporters reported the sale of 40,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to India for delivery this marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday.
The 2013/14 marketing year for soybean oil opened on Oct. 1.
By law, exporters must report promptly the sale of 100,000 tonnes or more of a commodity, except for 20,000 tonnes or more of soybean oil, to the same destination in one day. Sales of smaller amounts are reported on a weekly basis.
