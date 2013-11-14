WASHINGTON Nov 14 Private exporters reported the sale of 40,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to India for delivery this marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday.

The 2013/14 marketing year for soybean oil opened on Oct. 1.

By law, exporters must report promptly the sale of 100,000 tonnes or more of a commodity, except for 20,000 tonnes or more of soybean oil, to the same destination in one day. Sales of smaller amounts are reported on a weekly basis.

(Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)